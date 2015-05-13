WRCF& Keller Williams Preffered Properties To Team Up For Library "READesign"

WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION AND KELLER WILLIAMS PREFERRED PROPERTIES TO TEAM UP FOR LIBRARY "READesign" AT CAPITOL HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This event is not open to the public.

WHO:

Keller Williams Preferred Properties in partnership with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will provide a Library "READesign" for the students at Capitol Heights Elementary School. Schedules permitting, Washington Redskins Alumni players, including Ricky Ervins and Doug Williams, will join volunteers from Keller Williams Preferred Properties, The Heart of America Foundation's READesign® team and 300 Capitol Heights Elementary School students.

WHAT:

Volunteers from Keller Williams Preferred Properties and Redskins Alumni will renovate the library at Capitol Heights (Md.) Elementary School, including the construction of a news anchor desk, a new camera and microphones to be used for school's morning announcements, as well as a new interactive mobile projector, new mini iPads, new paint and inspirational décor and a new reading corner. More than 875 new books will stock the library's shelves and each student will receive four books to take home for their personal collection.

This day of service for KWPP will be a part of Keller Williams RED Day, an annual day of service dedicated to renewing, energizing and donating to local communities.

"Keller Williams Preferred Properties is committed to supporting the education of our youth in Prince George's County and surrounding areas," Operating Partner and Owner Emerick Peace said. "This is reflected in the partnership with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Heart of America in completing the Library READesign® Project."

"RED Day is built on the belief that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others," Broker Patricia Long said. "I'm so proud of the generosity of our KWPP associates who support our communities throughout the year. We know that we can't fill all the gaps in our communities by serving just once a year. However, RED Day just happens to be the one-day expression of the constant state of the Keller Williams culture. We see a need, discover who can meet the need and get it done."

WHEN:

Thursday, May 14

9:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

9:45 a.m.

Warm-up begins/welcome ceremony

10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Library renovation

11:45 a.m.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

12:25 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Library tours, book distribution, classroom visits and activities

2:15 p.m.

Volunteers depart/event concludes

WHERE:

Capitol Heights Elementary School

601 Suffolk Avenue

Capitol Heights, Maryland 20743