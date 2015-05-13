News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WRCF& Keller Williams Preffered Properties To Team Up For Library "READesign"

May 13, 2015 at 11:00 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION AND KELLER WILLIAMS PREFERRED PROPERTIES TO TEAM UP FOR LIBRARY "READesign" AT CAPITOL HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

This event is not open to the public.

WHO:

Keller Williams Preferred Properties in partnership with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will provide a Library "READesign" for the students at Capitol Heights Elementary School. Schedules permitting, Washington Redskins Alumni players, including Ricky Ervins and Doug Williams, will join volunteers from Keller Williams Preferred Properties, The Heart of America Foundation's READesign® team and 300 Capitol Heights Elementary School students.

WHAT:

Volunteers from Keller Williams Preferred Properties and Redskins Alumni will renovate the library at Capitol Heights (Md.) Elementary School, including the construction of a news anchor desk, a new camera and microphones to be used for school's morning announcements, as well as a new interactive mobile projector, new mini iPads, new paint and inspirational décor and a new reading corner. More than 875 new books will stock the library's shelves and each student will receive four books to take home for their personal collection.

This day of service for KWPP will be a part of Keller Williams RED Day, an annual day of service dedicated to renewing, energizing and donating to local communities.

"Keller Williams Preferred Properties is committed to supporting the education of our youth in Prince George's County and surrounding areas," Operating Partner and Owner Emerick Peace said. "This is reflected in the partnership with the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Heart of America in completing the Library READesign® Project."

"RED Day is built on the belief that people can and should come together to achieve extraordinary things to help others," Broker Patricia Long said. "I'm so proud of the generosity of our KWPP associates who support our communities throughout the year. We know that we can't fill all the gaps in our communities by serving just once a year. However, RED Day just happens to be the one-day expression of the constant state of the Keller Williams culture. We see a need, discover who can meet the need and get it done."

WHEN:

Thursday, May 14

9:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

9:45 a.m.

Warm-up begins/welcome ceremony

10:15 – 11:30 a.m.

Library renovation

11:45 a.m.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

12:25 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Library tours, book distribution, classroom visits and activities

2:15 p.m.

Volunteers depart/event concludes

WHERE:

Capitol Heights Elementary School

601 Suffolk Avenue

Capitol Heights, Maryland 20743

For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's programs and events, or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community, or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington places Montez Sweat on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Logan Thomas on Injured Reserve, signed Jonathan Williams from Giants practice squad

The Washington Football Team has announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington places LB Khaleke Hudson on IR, signs Milo Eifler from Miami's practice squad

The Washington Football Team has announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Raiders Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Raiders inactives, Week 13

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Washington signs FB Alex Armah, activates CB Darryl Roberts and places CB Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Washington Football Team Names Trista Langdon Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience

With decades of experience executing high-profile entertainment and sports events at a 365-day venue, Langdon joins the Executive Leadership Team to oversee the end-to-end stadium experience.
news

Washington-Seahawks Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Washington Football Team debuts 'Shop Black' holiday market as part of 'Inspire Change'-themed Monday Night Football game against Seattle Seahawks

Washington will host a variety of pregame and in-game activations in support of the NFL's Inspire Change Initiative and the Team's efforts to support local communities, lead on social justice matters, and increase access to opportunity for all across the DMV area.
news

Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Panthers inactives, Week 11

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers
news

Washington places Chase Young on IR amid multiple roster moves

The Washington Football Team announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.
Advertising