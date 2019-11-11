WRCF To Feed 2,500 Prince George's County Families In Need At The 17th Annual Harvest Feast Presented By Ryan Holmes

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, Redskins current players and alumni will join more than 200 volunteers to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets, including whole turkeys provided by Safeway and beverages provided by PepsiCo, to 2,500 Prince George's County residents in need on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The 17th annual Redskins Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes will be held at FedExField in partnership with local hunger relief organization the Capital Area Food Bank.

Since 2003, the Redskins have gifted more than 1,422,335 pounds of packaged and fresh food and 580,500 pounds of turkey to area families in need. At this year's Harvest Feast, the Redskins Charitable Foundation will distribute roughly 90,000 pounds of packaged food and fresh produce and 30,000 pounds of turkey. The annual event is a collaborative effort that brings corporate, non-profit and government partners together to make sure that families are able to celebrate the holiday together. The 2019 Harvest Feast is supported by Ryan Homes, Bank of America, Safeway, Capital Area Food Bank, PepsiCo, Prince George's County Department of Social Services, FedEx and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Harvest Feast Timeline:

10:15 a.m. Media Check-in

10:30 a.m. Press Conference

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Food Distribution (Main Concourse – Redskins players to attend)

Redskins Owner Dan Snyder, Redskins players and Alumni are scheduled to attend the event.

Following the event, all volunteers will be treated to a pizza lunch courtesy of Papa John's, proud partner and the official pizza of the Washington Redskins.

The 17th Annual Harvest Feast will serve as the next installment in the Redskins Huddle for 100 initiative, a league-wide platform that encourages fans to get out in the community and volunteer for at least 100 minutes during the celebration of the NFL's 100th season. Throughout the season, participants are encouraged to share their volunteerism using the #RedskinsHuddlefor100 hashtag for the chance to win great prizes.

The event is not open to the general public. Prince George's County Department of Social Services (PGCDSS) has determined eligibility for participation in the Harvest Feast food distribution program. In order to qualify, participants must provide proof of residency.

Media Information:

This event will be held rain or shine on the main level concourse between the NRG Energy Gate A and Pepsi Gate H at FedExField.

Media interested in attending should park in FedExField Platinum Lot A and enter through the Suites Administrative lobby entrance (adjacent to the Redskins Ticket Office).

Any questions regarding the 17th annual Redskins Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes or the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation should be directed to Jessie Johnson of Redskins Public Relations at johnsonj@redskins.com.

For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation's programs and events, or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community, or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR or on Instagram at @Redskinsgiveback.