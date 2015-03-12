Years Of Work Pays Off For This Redskins Fan Cave

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

When making an ideal Redskins fan cave, the planning must be tight, the details must be precise and, ultimately, the process will take a few years to fully furnish and finish.

At least, that was the case for Steve B., a Virginia native and Redskins fan, who spent the last three years decorating and adding to a Redskins sanctuary in his home's spare room.

After buying a new house, and given clearance by his wife, Steve went to work transforming an unused room into a fan cave. He facelifted his bare walls by emulating the Redskins' sleeve stripe, painting the bottom layer of the wall gold after their pants.