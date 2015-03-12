News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Years Of Work Pays Off For This Redskins Fan Cave

Mar 12, 2015 at 12:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

steve-b-creations.jpg

RELATED LINKS:
Ashley Caldwell: Olympian and Redskins Fan
Celebrity Fan News: Taraji P. Henson Wins NAACP Entertainer Of The Year

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

When making an ideal Redskins fan cave, the planning must be tight, the details must be precise and, ultimately, the process will take a few years to fully furnish and finish.

At least, that was the case for Steve B., a Virginia native and Redskins fan, who spent the last three years decorating and adding to a Redskins sanctuary in his home's spare room.

After buying a new house, and given clearance by his wife, Steve went to work transforming an unused room into a fan cave. He facelifted his bare walls by emulating the Redskins' sleeve stripe, painting the bottom layer of the wall gold after their pants.

"I started painting the day we closed on the house," Steve wrote to The Redskins Blog. "To get the stripes straight, I used a laser level and its beam served as a guide for the tape. "From start to finish, it took about three weeks."

Man-Cave2.jpg
Man-Cave3.jpg

He provides a step by step look at how he painted the burgundy "Hail" to one wall and another web page demonstrates how to change a dingy helmet into a shiny Redskins dome. He collects helmets and has added them to the room, along with player jerseys – Sonny Jurgensen and Joe Theismann, among others -- and old photos.

Considering the room has taken shape over several years, Steve estimates that he's spent nearly $5,000 on everything from the burgundy leather furniture, to the fridge (it has a Steelers theme to appease his in-laws), to the carpet in the center of the room.

Man-Cave7.jpg
Man-Cave6.jpg

He became a fan by osmosis, rooting for the team with his dad, especially during the 1980s Super Bowl runs. He's been to many games in the past and now has a new environment to watch them in.

And for now, he writes, he's finished with the room but still finds ways to add pieces of memorabilia into the mix, locating objects on eBay or refurbishing old collectibles.

Here's to adding some playoff banners to the wall!

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising