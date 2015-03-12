Years Of Work Pays Off For This Redskins Fan Cave

RELATED LINKS:
When making an ideal Redskins fan cave, the planning must be tight, the details must be precise and, ultimately, the process will take a few years to fully furnish and finish.
At least, that was the case for Steve B., a Virginia native and Redskins fan, who spent the last three years decorating and adding to a Redskins sanctuary in his home's spare room.
After buying a new house, and given clearance by his wife, Steve went to work transforming an unused room into a fan cave. He facelifted his bare walls by emulating the Redskins' sleeve stripe, painting the bottom layer of the wall gold after their pants.
"I started painting the day we closed on the house," Steve wrote to The Redskins Blog. "To get the stripes straight, I used a laser level and its beam served as a guide for the tape. "From start to finish, it took about three weeks."
He provides a step by step look at how he painted the burgundy "Hail" to one wall and another web page demonstrates how to change a dingy helmet into a shiny Redskins dome. He collects helmets and has added them to the room, along with player jerseys – Sonny Jurgensen and Joe Theismann, among others -- and old photos.
Considering the room has taken shape over several years, Steve estimates that he's spent nearly $5,000 on everything from the burgundy leather furniture, to the fridge (it has a Steelers theme to appease his in-laws), to the carpet in the center of the room.
He became a fan by osmosis, rooting for the team with his dad, especially during the 1980s Super Bowl runs. He's been to many games in the past and now has a new environment to watch them in.
And for now, he writes, he's finished with the room but still finds ways to add pieces of memorabilia into the mix, locating objects on eBay or refurbishing old collectibles.
Here's to adding some playoff banners to the wall!
