



Dearest Redskins Friends!

My name is Yelena and I feel extremely proud to be a part of the Washington Redskins Ambassador squad for the fifth season and a Captain again for the second time!

I have spent part of my childhood in Russia, but became a huge Redskins fan as soon as I moved to our Nation's Capital. How could I resist? I strongly believe that this season will be a success for the Redskins.

Being on the Ambassador squad is a blessing not only because I am at every home game with a group of gorgeous and intelligent women who are my closest friends, but also because I have an opportunity to meet some of the most loyal fans of NFL--You!

At the end of the day, I owe my remarkable experience to all of YOU because each game you teach me something new and interesting. Your high spirits are contagious. I must also express my appreciation for having an opportunity to make appearances throughout the Metropolitan area, especially visiting the heroes of our country at Walter Reed! Thank you for your courage and strength!

Other than dedicating a large portion of my life to football, I am a George Mason University graduate and currently work in 'Corporate America'.

Having huge passion for music, art, and fashion, I manage to sing at every opportunity I get, work as a make up artist on weekends, and model throughout the Washington, D.C., area.

Other than that, you can always find me at FedExfField on Game Days! I cannot wait to see you this season - please come and say hi! You are fantastic!