Zampese Sees 'A New Guy' In Second Stint With Fitzpatrick

Zampese put it best when he said Fitzpatrick has "banging around and bouncing around" the league. Despite all that, the Harvard grad has found a way to be a success. He's the only signal-caller in league history to throw a touchdown for eight teams, and Zampese watched from afar as he became a consummate starter for the Bills, injected energy into the Buccaneers squad and threw for nearly 4,000 yards with the Jets.

Most of Fitzpatrick's destinations have included at least some uncertainty at quarterback. The Titans, who signed Fitzpatrick in 2013, were still figuring out if Jake Locker was their future at the position. The same could be said two years later with Geno Smith and the Jets. Fitzpatrick started out as the backup in both scenarios, and that constant battle of trying to prove himself has created a perseverance that is obvious to Zampese.