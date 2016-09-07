Ziggy Hood, Robert Kelley Assigned New Numbers

Two members of the Redskins' active roster -- veteran defensive end Ziggy Hood and running back Rob Kelley -- have officially been issued new numbers.

Defensive end Ziggy Hood has been assigned No. 90, while rookie running back Robert Kelley will wear No. 22 moving forward.

Hood has always worn numbers in the 90s, as he began his career as No. 96 for the Steelers, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The Missouri product would go on to wear No. 92 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and No. 90 for the Chicago Bears.

The Redskins' No. 90 was previously worn by Stephen Paea.

Hood wore No. 73 during the preseason.

Kelley, meanwhile, while wear No. 32 with the Redskins after a stint in the No. 22 jersey, which safety Deshazor Everett will continue to wear this season.

Among the former Redskins to have worn No. 32 include Vernon Dean and Ricky Ervins.