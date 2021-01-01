Washington Home | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com
2021 Schedule
Buccaneers
WEEK 10
SUN., NOV 14
1:00 PM
at Panthers
WEEK 11
SUN., NOV 21
1:00 PM
Seahawks
WEEK 12
MON., NOV 29
8:15 PM
at Raiders
WEEK 13
SUN., DEC 5
4:05 PM
Cowboys
WEEK 14
SUN., DEC 12
1:00 PM
at Eagles
WEEK 15
DEC 18 or 19
TBD
at Cowboys
WEEK 16
SUN., DEC 26
8: 20 PM
Eagles
WEEK 17
SUN., JAN 2
1:00 PM
at Giants
WEEK 18
SUN., JAN 9
1:00 PM
🎥 Brady's misfire results in second first-quarter INT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's misfire results in his second first-quarter interception.
🎥 Can't-miss play | William Jackson III snags insane deflection INT vs. Brady
Washington Football Team defensive back William Jackson III snags an insane deflection interception vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
✏️ Washington Football Team vs Buccaneers inactives, Week 10
📸 PHOTOS | Washington vs. Buccaneers, pregame
The Washington Football Team takes the field to prepare for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
PHOTOS | Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10
The Washington Football Team comes out of its bye week to take on the Tampa Buccaneers at FedExField in Week 10. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team; Joe Noyes/NFL)
PHOTOS | Washington vs. Buccaneers, pregame
The Washington Football Team takes the field to prepare for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
PHOTOS | Week 10 arrivals, Washington vs. Buccaneers
The Washington Football Team has arrived at FedExField for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/ Washington Football Team)
PHOTOS | Best of Bucs Practice Week
Check out some of the top photos from the Washington Football Team's week of practice for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
Check Please! | Washington Football Today With Julie Donaldson | Episode 41
Former Washington players Logan Paulsen and Tim Hightower joined me last week at D.C. Prime on our weekly show called, "Check Please!" to take a trip down memory lane to when they played together in 2012.
Why The Number 32 For Jaret Patterson? | Washington Football Today With Julie Donaldson | Episode 42
Washington's undrafted free agent running back Jaret Patterson joined, "The Player's Club" where he explained why he decided to switch from the number 35 to 32, his relationship with Chase Young and much more!
Ben St-Juste Gave Jordans To The Pope! | Washington Football Today With Julie Donaldson | Episode 40
Washington's defensive back Ben St-Juste joined, "The Player's Club" where he shared how he developed his love for football, giving Jordan's to the Pope and how he graduated from The University of Michigan with a degree in sports management in just two years!
Judge Julie Justice | Washington Football Today With Julie Donaldson | Episode 39
Logan Paulsen joined Julie in court to address some of the big storylines from the first half of the season. Did she agree or disagree?
2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automative Group
PHOTOS | TAPS families take a visit to Inova Sports Performance Center
Several TAPS families were treated with a special trip to Inova Sports Performance Center, where they were allowed to attend the Washington Football Team's Saturday walkthrough ahead of its game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
