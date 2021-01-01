Washington Home | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

LIVE Q2 • 06:04 • 1st & 10 WAS 47

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

Washington Football Team

13
FOX
WTEM 980 AM • WMAL 105.9 FM • ESPN 630 AM
Washington Football Team defensive back William Jackson III snags an insane deflection interception vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Can't-miss play: William Jackson III snags insane deflection INT vs. Brady

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

The Washington Football Team comes out of its bye week to take on the Tampa Buccaneers at FedExField in Week 10. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team; Joe Noyes/NFL)
PHOTOS | Washington vs. Buccaneers, pregame

The Washington Football Team takes the field to prepare for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)
Washington Football Team vs. Buccaneers inactives, Week 10

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady's misfire results in second first-quarter INT

Washington in 60: Terry McLaurin and Sam Cosmi on pregame meals

2021 Schedule

Buccaneers

WEEK 10
SUN., NOV 14
1:00 PM

at Panthers

WEEK 11
SUN., NOV 21
1:00 PM

Seahawks

WEEK 12
MON., NOV 29
8:15 PM

at Raiders

WEEK 13
SUN., DEC 5
4:05 PM

Cowboys

WEEK 14
SUN., DEC 12
1:00 PM

at Eagles

WEEK 15
DEC 18 or 19
TBD

at Cowboys

WEEK 16
SUN., DEC 26
8: 20 PM

Eagles

WEEK 17
SUN., JAN 2
1:00 PM

at Giants

WEEK 18
SUN., JAN 9
1:00 PM

The Washington Football Team has arrived at FedExField for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/ Washington Football Team)
PHOTOS | Week 10 arrivals, Washington vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Football Team has arrived at FedExField for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/ Washington Football Team)
A Mission Rooted In Opportunity and Service

The Washington Football Team's Black Engagement Network (B.E.N.) has a mission to create a diverse and inclusive culture within the NFL for employees at every level. We seek to acquire, develop, and retain African American talent, while serving the communities in which we live, work and play.

Washington BEN Shop Black Directory

We encourage our fans to support the black-owned small businesses that serve our community. The Washington Football Team's Black Engagement Network developed a Shop Black Shopping & Dining Directory of small businesses from all over the DMV that are owned by African Americans. Click below to start shopping or to add your business to the directory!

Empower, Support, And Enrich Women

In 2020, the Women's Initiative Network (WIN) was established as an internal resource for the Team's female professionals. WIN supports allyship, mentorship, career development, and community.

Washington Football Team Mobile App

Stay up to date on the latest Washington Football news with the official Washington Football Team Mobile App!

The Huddle E-Newsletter

Get the latest Washington Football Team headlines direct to your inbox with The Huddle Weekly Newsletter!

