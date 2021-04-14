Latest News
The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs
William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts are excited to play behind one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.
All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense
Washington needed more help at wide receiver, and the additions of Humphries and Samuel are expected to open up the playbook.
The Rundown | 2020 Offensive Breakdown
This week on The Rundown, team insiders Kyle Stackpole and Zach Selby breakdown the Washington Football Team's offense from the 2020 season.
The Rundown | 2020 Season Review
This week on The Rundown, team insiders Kyle Stackpole and Zach Selby recap the Washington Football Team's 2020 season.