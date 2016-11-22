2016 Game Information: Redskins-Cowboys

Tight end Vernon Davis adding to his 57 career touchdown receptions, tied for seventh-most of any tight end in NFL history. * Davis catching three touchdowns to tie former Redskins great Jerry Smith (60) for sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history. * Davis (487) catching 13 passes to become the 12th tight end in NFL history to record 500 career receptions. * Davis (6,223) gaining 85 receiving yards to pass Steve Jordan (6,307) for 11th-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extending his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 97, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 189; Brandon Marshall, 154; Steve Smith Sr., 137; Jason Witten, 129; Michael Crabtree, 104). Sixty-eight of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. * Garçon posting a second straight 100-yard receiving game for the first time since Weeks 15-16 of the 2013 season. * Garçon catching a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since the final three contests of the 2015 regular season. * Garçon (20) chasing No. 12 Jean Fugett (21) and No. 11 Rod Gardner (22) on the team's career receiving touchdowns list. » Kicker Dustin Hopkins (48) chasing No. 9 Brett Conway (52) on the team's all-time made field goals list. * Hopkins (92) scoring eight points to post the 26th 100-point season in team history. He would be the first member of the Redskins to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons since Graham Gano in 2010-11. * Hopkins recording a third four-field-goal game this year to tie Mark Moseley (three in 1983) and Chip Lohmiller (three in 1990) for the most games with four field goals in a single season in team history. * Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (24) recording two 50-plus-yard touchdowns to tie Steve Smith, Sr. (26) for fourth in total touchdowns of 50 yards or more in the NFL since the 1970 merger. * Jackson (20) recording a 60-plus-yard touchdown to tie Devin Hester (21) for second-most total touchdowns of 60 yards or more in NFL history. * Jackson catching a touchdown pass in a second straight game for the first time since a three-game stretch in Weeks 11-13 of the 2015 season. * Running back Rob Kelley rushing for 100 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. * Kelley becoming the first Redskins running back to post consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Alfred Morris in Weeks 8-9 of the 2013 season. He would be the first Redskins rookie to accomplish the feat since Morris in Weeks 11-13 of the 2012 season. * Kelley rushing for three touchdowns to become the first member of the Redskins with multiple three-touchdown rushing games in a single season since 1999 (Stephen Davis, two). * Kelley posting three rushing touchdowns to become the first NFL running back with back-to-back three-rushing-touchdown games since Atlanta's Devonta Freeman in Weeks 3-4 of the 2015 season. * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan starting his 91st consecutive game, tied for second-most among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. * Kerrigan (8.0) reaching 10.0 sacks this season to become the fifth member of the Redskins (Dexter Manley, 4; Charles Mann, 4; Andre Carter, 2; Brian Orakpo, 2) to post multiple 10-sack seasons since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982. * Cornerback Josh Norman forcing a fumble in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. * Norman (two) matching his single-season career high with his next forced fumble (three in 2015). * Tight end Jordan Reed (231) chasing No. 14 Brian Mitchell (232) and No. 13 Larry Brown (238) on the Redskins' all-time receptions list. * Reed (231) catching 13 passes to tie Don Warren (244) for third-most career receptions by a tight end in team history. * Reed (2,451) gaining 86 yards to pass Don Warren (2,536) for fourth-most career receiving yards by a tight end in team history. * Reed (17) catching two touchdown passes to tie Clint Didier (19) for fourth-most by a tight end in Redskins history. * Linebacker Martrell Spaight picking off a pass to become the first Redskins linebacker with an interception in consecutive games in a single season since a three-game stretch by London Fletcher in Weeks 14-16 of the 2012 season.