2016 Game Information: Redskins-Cowboys

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Thursday's Redskins-Cowboys 2016 regular season Week 12 matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
REGULAR SEASON WEEK 12WASHINGTON REDSKINS (6-3-1) vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (9-1)
Thursday, Nov. 24 | 4:30 p.m. ET
AT&T Stadium (80,000) | Arlington, Texas
The Washington Redskins will welcome a holiday audience in Week 12 when the team faces the Dallas Cowboys in a nationally televised tilt on Thanksgiving Day for the second time in the last five years. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
The game marks the first Thanksgiving Day meeting between the two teams since a memorable 38-31 Redskins victory in 2012. The contest featured one of the most explosive quarters in team history, as the Redskins scored touchdowns on four consecutive second-quarter drives to enter halftime with a 28-3 lead. After Dallas cut the score to 38-31 in the final minute, then-cornerback DeAngelo Hall returned an onside kick attempt 43 yards before sliding at the two-yard line to seal the victory.
With a 42-24 victory at FedExField last week, the Redskins won their 350th home game in team history (including postseason play), improving to 350-257-11 all-time at home. This week, the Redskins will look to extend their recent stretch of road success, as Washington is 5-1-1 in its last seven road games, dating back to 2015
SERIES HISTORY--Redskins trail all-time series, 44-67-2
--Redskins trail all-time regular season series, 42-67-2
--Last meeting: Sept. 18, 2016 (27-23, DAL)
TELEVISION: FOX--Joe Buck (play-by-play)
--Troy Aikman (color)
--Erin Andrews (sidelines)
Redskins Radio Network
--Larry Michael (play-by-play)
--Sonny Jurgensen (color)
--Chris Cooley (analysis)
--Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)
Listen anywhere on the Redskins App for iOS or Android.
Westwood One Sports
--John Sadak (play-by-play)
--James Lofton (color)
-- Scott Kaplan (sidelines)
THE OPPONENT
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 12 following a 27-17 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The Cowboys currently hold a 9-1 record and sit in first place in the NFC East. Head Coach Jason Garrett is in his sixth full season with the Cowboys. Dallas ended their 2015 campaign with a 4-12 record and fourth place rank in the NFC East.
Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 135 overall). Since assuming the starting role in the preseason. Prescott has completed 214-of-316 passes (67.7 percent) for 2,640 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2016. Fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott leads Dallas' rushing efforts after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL raft (No. 4 overall). Elliott has recorded 223 rushing attempts for 1,102 yards with nine touchdowns this season. Fomer Redskins running back Alfred Morris has added 59 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns this season as well.
Wide receiver Cole Beasley leads the Cowboys in receptions, catching 53 passes for 591 yards and five touchdowns. Veteran tight end Jason Witten has accounted for 49 receptions for 520 yards and two touchdowns.
Linebacker Sean Lee leads the team in tackles with 91 this season (57 solo). Safety Barry Church has contributed the secondmost tackles with 45 (34 solo) and leads the team in interceptions with two. Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford ranks first among the defense in sacks with 3.5 this season. Kicker Dan Bailey has made 19-of-21 field goal attempts (90.5 percent) this season. Punter Chris Jones has averaged 46.6 yards per punt on 31 punts.
Lucky Whitehead has served as the team's primary return specialist. This season, Whitehead has recorded 17 punt returns for 166 yards (9.8 avg.) and nine kick returns for 216 yards (24.0 avg.).
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
- The Redskins entering the contest with an .813 winning percentage in their last eight contests (6-1-1), the team's best eight-game stretch since a 7-1 (.875) mark to close the 2012 season.
- The Redskins riding a 10-5-1 record (.656) in their last 16 games (including postseason play), the team's best 16-game stretch since an 11-5 run (.688) from Week 13 in 2007 through Week 11 in 2008.
- The Redskins reaching seven wins through 11 games for the first time since 2008 (7-4) with a victory on Sunday.
- The Redskins earning a third Thanksgiving Day win all-time. Including a victory in their most recent Thanksgiving game in 2012, a win would give the Redskins victories in consecutive Thanksgiving contests for the first time in team history.
- The Redskins earning victories in North Texas in three consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1987-89 seasons.
- The Redskins reaching 500 yards of offense in consecutive games for the first time in team history.
- The Redskins setting a team record by recording a third 500- yard game this season. The 2016 Redskins are currently tied with the 1950, 1981, 1989 and 1999 teams with two.
- The Redskins exceeding 300 yards of offense in a 15th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season, for the first time since a team-record 17-game stretch across the 1987-88 seasons.
- The Redskins rushing for 100 yards in a sixth straight game for the first time since an 11-game span across Weeks 2-13 of the 2013 season.
- The Redskins reaching 150 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season.
- The Redskins turning the ball over zero times in a second straight game for the first time since Weeks 16-17 last season.
- The Redskins recording a sack in a 19th consecutive regular season game, dating back to last season. Washington's active streak ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL. (Note: The Oakland Raiders rank third with 23 and will be subject to the results of Monday Night Football following publication of these notes.)
- The Redskins recording at least 2.0 sacks in a seventh straight contest. Washington's current six-game streak with 2.0 sacks is the second-longest active streak in the NFL (Seattle, 7).
- Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (one) intercepting a pass to become the first member of the Redskins since Fred Smoot (2001- 03) to open a career with multiple interceptions in three straight seasons.
- Quarterback Trent Williams (10,287) chasing Jason Campbell (10,860) for sixth on the Redskins' career passing yardage list.
- Cousins adding to his team-record 17 career 300-yard games (including 16 in regular season play).
- Cousins (two) claiming sole possession of the most career 400-yard passing games in team history with his next 400-yard effort. He is presently tied with Sonny Jurgensen and Mark Rypien. » Cousins becoming the first player in team history to record multiple 400-yard passing games in a single season.
- Cousins (17) recording three touchdown passes to post the fifth instance of a quarterback producing back-to-back 20-touchdown seasons in team history (Joe Theismann in 1983-84, Sonny Jurgensen in 1966-67 and 1969-70, and Sammy Baugh in 1947-48).
- Cousins throwing three touchdown passes in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game stretch in Weeks 15-17 last season.
- Cousins exceeding 350 passing yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He would be the first Redskins quarterback to accomplish the feat since Jay Schroeder in Weeks 8-9 of the 1986 season.
- Cousins (3,091) throwing for 362 yards to place his 2016 passing yardage among the Top 10 in team history.
- Wide receiver Jamison Crowder recording a touchdown in a fourth consecutive game for the first time in his career. He would be the first member of the Redskins to do so since Fred Davis in Weeks 12-15 of the 2009 season.
- Crowder recording back-to-back 100-yard games for the second time this season (Weeks 7-8).
- Crowder tying a single-season team record with his second punt return touchdown of the season (Brian Mitchell in 1991 and 1994, Mike Nelms in 1981, Bert Zagers in 1957 and John Williams in 1952).
- Crowder (47) catching 12 passes to match his single-season career high for receptions (59 in 2015). Crowder has already set career highs in receiving yards (637) and receiving touchdowns (six) this season.
- Crowder (106) chasing No. 5 Chris Cooley (108), No. 4 Charlie Brown (110) and No. 3 Art Monk (114) on the Redskins' list of receptions across a player's first two NFL seasons.
- Crowder catching another touchdown to become the first member of the Redskins to post a seven-receiving-touchdown season within the first two years of an NFL career since Chris Cooley (seven in 2005).
Tight end Vernon Davis adding to his 57 career touchdown receptions, tied for seventh-most of any tight end in NFL history. * Davis catching three touchdowns to tie former Redskins great Jerry Smith (60) for sixth-most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history. * Davis (487) catching 13 passes to become the 12th tight end in NFL history to record 500 career receptions. * Davis (6,223) gaining 85 receiving yards to pass Steve Jordan (6,307) for 11th-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extending his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 97, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL (Larry Fitzgerald, 189; Brandon Marshall, 154; Steve Smith Sr., 137; Jason Witten, 129; Michael Crabtree, 104). Sixty-eight of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger. * Garçon posting a second straight 100-yard receiving game for the first time since Weeks 15-16 of the 2013 season. * Garçon catching a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since the final three contests of the 2015 regular season. * Garçon (20) chasing No. 12 Jean Fugett (21) and No. 11 Rod Gardner (22) on the team's career receiving touchdowns list. » Kicker Dustin Hopkins (48) chasing No. 9 Brett Conway (52) on the team's all-time made field goals list. * Hopkins (92) scoring eight points to post the 26th 100-point season in team history. He would be the first member of the Redskins to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons since Graham Gano in 2010-11. * Hopkins recording a third four-field-goal game this year to tie Mark Moseley (three in 1983) and Chip Lohmiller (three in 1990) for the most games with four field goals in a single season in team history. * Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (24) recording two 50-plus-yard touchdowns to tie Steve Smith, Sr. (26) for fourth in total touchdowns of 50 yards or more in the NFL since the 1970 merger. * Jackson (20) recording a 60-plus-yard touchdown to tie Devin Hester (21) for second-most total touchdowns of 60 yards or more in NFL history. * Jackson catching a touchdown pass in a second straight game for the first time since a three-game stretch in Weeks 11-13 of the 2015 season. * Running back Rob Kelley rushing for 100 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. * Kelley becoming the first Redskins running back to post consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Alfred Morris in Weeks 8-9 of the 2013 season. He would be the first Redskins rookie to accomplish the feat since Morris in Weeks 11-13 of the 2012 season. * Kelley rushing for three touchdowns to become the first member of the Redskins with multiple three-touchdown rushing games in a single season since 1999 (Stephen Davis, two). * Kelley posting three rushing touchdowns to become the first NFL running back with back-to-back three-rushing-touchdown games since Atlanta's Devonta Freeman in Weeks 3-4 of the 2015 season. * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan starting his 91st consecutive game, tied for second-most among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. * Kerrigan (8.0) reaching 10.0 sacks this season to become the fifth member of the Redskins (Dexter Manley, 4; Charles Mann, 4; Andre Carter, 2; Brian Orakpo, 2) to post multiple 10-sack seasons since the NFL adopted sacks as an official statistic in 1982. * Cornerback Josh Norman forcing a fumble in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. * Norman (two) matching his single-season career high with his next forced fumble (three in 2015). * Tight end Jordan Reed (231) chasing No. 14 Brian Mitchell (232) and No. 13 Larry Brown (238) on the Redskins' all-time receptions list. * Reed (231) catching 13 passes to tie Don Warren (244) for third-most career receptions by a tight end in team history. * Reed (2,451) gaining 86 yards to pass Don Warren (2,536) for fourth-most career receiving yards by a tight end in team history. * Reed (17) catching two touchdown passes to tie Clint Didier (19) for fourth-most by a tight end in Redskins history. * Linebacker Martrell Spaight picking off a pass to become the first Redskins linebacker with an interception in consecutive games in a single season since a three-game stretch by London Fletcher in Weeks 14-16 of the 2012 season.
A WIN WOULD
... improve the Redskins to 7-3-1 this season.
... give the Redskins seven wins through 11 games for the first time since 2008 (7-4). At 7-3-1, the Redskins' .682 winning percentage would be the team's best through 11 games since 1996 (.727).
... make the Redskins 3-1-1 on the road this season and push the Redskins to 6-1-1 in their last eight road games, dating back to 2015.
... improve the Redskins to 3-1 against the NFC East this season and give Washington three consecutive division wins in a single season for the first time since a five-game streak in 2012.
... push the Redskins to 2-0 against the NFC East on the road this season. ... make Head Coach Jay Gruden 9-7 in NFC East play all-time.
...
be Gruden's 20th victory with the Redskins. He would be the ninth coach in team history to do so, joining Joe Gibbs (171), George Allen (79), Ray Flaherty (56), Norv Turner (50) Joe Kuharich (26), Jack Pardee (24), Mike Shanahan (24) and Bill McPeak (21).
... represent victories in consecutive Thanksgiving Day games for the first time in team history.
... improve the Redskins to 3-6 all-time in Thanksgiving Day contests, including a 2-6 mark against the Cowboys.
... give the Redskins three consecutive road wins against the Cowboys for the first time since the 1987-89 seasons.
... tally the Redskins' 45th all-time victory against the Cowboys, including postseason play. Washington's current 44 all-time victories against Dallas are the team's fourth-most against any single opponent.
NOTABLE REDSKINS/COWBOYS CONNECTIONS
Former Cowboys On Redskins:
- Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (2012-14)
- Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips (2007-13)
- Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry (2014)
Former Redskins on Cowboys:
- Tight Ends Coach Michael Pope (1997-99)
- RB Alfred Morris (2012-15)
Cowboys from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Mike Woicik (Baltimore, Md.)
- Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack (Camp Springs, Md.)
- DE Charles Tapper (Baltimore, Md.)
- WR Lucky Whithead (Manassas, Va.)
Redskins from Texas:
- Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips (Houston)
- WR Ryan Grant (Beaumont)
- DE Ziggy Hood (Amarillo)
- K Dustin Hopkins (Houston)
- QB Colt McCoy (Tuscola)
- T Ty Nsekhe (Arlington)
Cowboys who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- Wide Receivers Coach Derek Dooley (Virginia)
Redskins who went to college in Texas:
- Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips (UTEP)
- S Deshazor Everett (Texas A&M)
- QB Colt McCoy (Texas)
- T Ty Nsekhe (Texas State)
Notable Pro Connections:
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard played with Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett for the New York Giants from 2000-03.
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard played with Cowboys Running Backs Coach Gary Brown for the New York Giants from 1998-99.
- Head Coach Jay Gruden and Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry worked with Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Garrett's time as a quarterback there in 2004.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta worked with Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Scott Linehan for the Detroit Lions from 2009-13.
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2007-08) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta (2008) worked with Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli for the Detroit Lions.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta worked with Cowboys Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero for the Detroit Lions from 2010-13.
- Head Coach Jay Gruden (2002-05), Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2001-05), Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky (2000) and Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (2005) worked with Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Head Coach Jay Gruden (2002-08), Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2002-06, 09), Offensive Coordinator Sean McVay (2008) and Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (2005-09) worked with Cowboys Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2012) and Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky (2011) worked with Cowboys Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia for the San Diego Chargers.
- Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell (1998) and Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan (1995-97) worked with Cowboys Secondary Coach Joe Baker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry and Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard worked with Cowboys Secondary Coach Joe Baker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009.
- QB Colt McCoy and G Shawn Lauvao worked with Cowboys Running Backs Coach Gary Brown for the Cleveland Browns from 2010-12.
- DE Ricky Jean Francois (2011-12), TE Vernon Davis (2011-14), TE Derek Carrier (2013-14), S Donte Whitner Sr. (2011-13) and QB Colt McCoy (2013) worked with Cowboys Safeties Coach Greg Jackson for the San Francisco 49ers.
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard worked with Cowboys Tight Ends Coach Michael Pope for the New York Giants from 2000-04.
- QB Colt McCoy and G Shawn Lauvao worked with Cowboys Passing Game Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Matt Eberflus for the Cleveland Browns in 2010.
- Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh worked with Cowboys Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack for the San Francisco 49ers in 1996.
- Defensive Backs Coach Perry Fewell worked with Cowboys Quarterbacks Coach Wade Wilson for the Chicago Bears in 2005.
- Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Running Backs Coach Randy Jordan worked with Cowboys Quarterbacks Coach Wade Wilson for the Oakland Raiders from 1998-99.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta worked with Cowboys LB Justin Durant for the Detroit Lions from 2011-12. Banta served as the Assistant Linebackers Coach in 2012.
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2012-14), Outside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky (2011) and Defensive Quality Control Chad Grimm (2013-14) worked with Cowboys LB Andrew Gachkar for the San Diego Chargers.
- TE Vernon Davis (2012-14), QB Colt McCoy (2013), S Donte Whitner Sr. (2013), TE Derek Carrier (2013-14) and DE Ricky Jean Francois (2012) played with Cowboys OL Joe Looney for the San Francisco 49ers.
- General Manager Scot McCloughan worked with Cowboys DE Benson Mayowa for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica (2009-13), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (2009-11) and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (2009-12) worked with Cowboys QB Mark Sanchez for the New York Jets. Cavanaugh served as the Quarterbacks Coach.
- Special Projects/Assistant Special Teams Bret Munsey (2013) and WR DeSean Jackson (2011-13) worked with Cowboys DL Cedric Thornton for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Notable College Connections:
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry worked with Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli for USC in 1995. Barry served as a Graduate Assistant while Marinelli served as the Defensive Line Coach.
- WR Ryan Grant worked with Cowboys Safeties Coach Greg Jackson at Tulane in 2009.
- DE Ziggy Hood played for Cowboys Passing Game Coordinator/ Linebackers Coach Matt Eberflus for Missouri from 2005-08. Eberflus served as the Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator/ Safeties Coach.
- G Spencer Long played with Cowboys DT Maliek Collins for Nebraska in 2013.
- DE Ziggy Hood played with Cowboys LB Andrew Gachkar for Missouri from 2007-08.
- CB Quinton Dunbar (2011-14), RB Rob Kelley (2012-14), RB Mack Brown (2010-14) and TE Jordan Reed (2010-12) played with Cowboys OL Chaz Green for Florida.
- G Brandon Scherff played with Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens for Iowa from 2011-13.
- LS Nick Sundberg succeeded Cowboys LS L.P. LaDouceur at Cal in 2005.
- DE Chris Baker played with Cowboys LB Sean Lee for Penn State from 2005-07.
- LB Preston Smith and OL Blaine Clausell played with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for Mississippi State from 2011-14.