2016 Game Information: Redskins-Jets

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Friday's Redskins-Jets 2016 Preseason Week 2 matchup at FedExField in Landover, Md.
PRESEASON WEEK 2WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-1) vs. NEW YORK JETS (1-0)
Friday, August 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET
FedExField (82,000) | Landover, Md.
The Washington Redskins will return home for their FedExField preseason debut on Friday, Aug. 19, when they welcome the New York Jets in preseason Week 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Redskins opened the 2016 preseason in Atlanta last week in a performance that served as another evaluation point for Head Coach Jay Gruden.
"I have to watch the tape first and see how they were fundamentally and assignment-wise, see how they did, and then athletically see if they made plays," Gruden said after the game. "On the sideline, it's hard to tell. I saw a couple guys show up and make some big plays but there were some plays out there to be had and we didn't make them so we have got to fix it."
The Redskins' first-team units saw limited action in the debut but provided positive returns. The first-team defense forced consecutive three-and-outs to begin the contest and held Falcons QB Matt Ryan without a completion of four pass attempts. Conversely, Redskins QB Trent Williams completed all five attempts for 53 yards.
SERIES HISTORY--Redskins lead regular season series, 8-3
--Redskins lead preseason series, 5-4
--Last meeting: Oct. 18, 2015 (34-20, NYJ)
--Last preseason meeting: Aug. 27, 2010 (16-11, WAS)
TELEVISION: CSN Mid-Atlantic/NBC4 (Cozi TV 4.2)--Chick Hernandez (play-by-play)
--Joe Theismann (color)
--Clinton Portis (sidelines)
RADIO: Redskins Radio Network
--Larry Michael (play-by-play)
--Sonny Jurgensen (color)
--Chris Cooley (analysis)
--Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)
THE OPPONENTThe New York Jets enter 2016 after finishing second in the AFC East in 2015 with a 10-6 record. This season will be the team's second under Head Coach Todd Bowles.
Now in his 12th NFL season, Ryan Fitzpatrick returns for his second season as the Jets' starting quarterback. He completed 335-of-562 pass attempts (59.6 percent) for 3,905 yards, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2016.
The Jets will be without their leading rusher from a year ago, running back Chris Ivory, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Running back Matt Forte, formerly with the Chicago Bears (2008-15), joined the Jets after leading his team with 218 carries for 898 yards and four touchdowns last season. Bilal Powell finished last season with the Jets recording 70 carries for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Wide receiver Brandon Marshall got his start as a member of the Jets last season recording 109 receptions for 1,502 yards. He led the Jets with 14 receiving touchdowns, a career best. Wide receiver Eric Decker added 80 receptions for 1,207 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Linebacker David Harris enters his 10th NFL season after leading the Jets in total tackles with 108 (67 solo) and sacks (4.5) last year. Cornerback Marcus Williams recorded a team-high six interceptions.
Kicker Nick Folk is entering his 10th season in the league after signing with the Jets in 2010. Folk played in only eight games last season, missing the last eight with a quad injury. He would finish the season 13-of-18 (81.3 percent) on field goal attempts.
In his first year with the Jets, Jeremy Ross could add to the Jets' return game. Ross played for Oakland in 2015, averaging 22.1 yards per return on 12 kick returns and 7.5 yards per return on 14 punt returns.
PRESEASON SERIES
Friday's contest between the Redskins and Jets will be the 10th preseason meeting between the two franchises.The Redskins are 5-4 all-time against the Jets in preseason play.
The teams played every other year from 2006-10, but this week's meeting will mark the teams' first preseason matchup since a 16-11 Redskins victory at MetLife Stadium in the 2010 preseason.
Included below are the nine preseason games contested between the Redskins and Jets:
- 9/7/1975 vs. NY Jets 35-31 L
- 8/28/1976 at NY Jets 38-7 W
- 9/9/1977 vs. NY Jets 14-7 W
- 8/24/1991 vs. NY Jets 13-9 L
- 8/8/1992 at NY Jets 14-13 L
- 8/27/1993 vs. NY Jets 17-3 W
- 8/19/2006 vs. NY Jets 27-14 L
- 8/16/2008 at NY Jets 13-10 W
- 8/27/2010 at NY Jets 16-11 W
The Redskins hold an 8-3 all-time advantage against the Jets in regular season play since the teams' first meeting on Nov. 5, 1972, a 35-17 Redskins victory.
Included below are the 11 regular season games contested between the two squads:
- 11/5/1972 at NY Jets 35-17 W
- 12/5/1976 at NY Jets 37-16 W
- 9/24/1978 vs. NY Jets 23-3 W
- 10/25/1987 vs. NY Jets 17-16 W
- 12/11/1993 vs. NY Jets 3-0 L
- 9/29/1996 vs. NY Jets 31-16 W
- 9/26/1999 at NY Jets 27-20 W
- 9/4/2003 vs. NY Jets 16-13 W
- 11/4/2007 at NY Jets 23-20 (OT) W
- 12/4/2011 vs. NY Jets 34-19 L
- 10/18/2015 at NY Jets 34-20 L
NOTABLE REDSKINS/JETS CONNECTIONS
Family:
- QB Nate Sudfeld is the younger brother of Jets TE Zach Sudfeld
Former Jets on Redskins:
- Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica (2007-13)
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Bradford Banta (2000)
- Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (2008-11)
- Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (2009-12)
- CB Jeremy Harris (2015, Practice Squad)
- CB Dashaun Phillips (2014-15)
Former Redskins on Jets:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles (1986-90, 92-93)
- Tight Ends Coach Jimmie Johnson (1989-91)
- Asst. Strength and Conditioning Coach Kavan Latham (2013)
- DE Jarvis Jenkins (2011-14)
- RB Lache Seastrunk (2014, Preseason)
Redskins from New York/New Jersey area:
- T Ty Nsekhe (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
- DE Matt Ioannidis (Marlton, N.J.)
Jets from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- QB Christian Hackenberg (Palmyra, Va.)
- LB Erin Henderson (Aberdeen, Md.)
- CB Dexter McDougle (Falmouth, Va.)
Redskins who went to college in New York/New Jersey area:
- Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky (Colgate)
- Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica (Army)
Jets who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- LB Erin Henderson (Maryland)
- CB Dexter McDougle (Maryland)
Notable Pro Connections: (Extensive connections with former Redskins coaches excluded)
- General Manager Scot McCloughan and Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles worked together as scouts with the Green Bay Packers from 1995-96.
- Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips and Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles worked together with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. Phillips served as Quality Control/Offensive Assistant while Bowles served as the Defensive Backs Coach.
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard and Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles worked for the Miami Dolphins in 2011. Hilliard served as the Assistant Wide Receivers Coach while Bowles served as the Assistant Head Coach/Secondary Coach and Interim Head Coach.
- DE Chris Baker played under Jets Defensive Coordinator Kacy Rodgers for the Miami Dolphins in 2010. Rodgers served as the Defensive Line Coach.
- Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Jets Tight Ends Coach Jimmie Johnson worked for the Philadelphia Eagles between 1995- 97. Callahan served in the same position while Johnson was a tight end.
- CB Dashaun Phillips (2014), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (2012-14), Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry (2014) and Tight Ends Coach Wes Phillips (2011-13) worked with Jets LB Bruce Carter for the Dallas Cowboys. Callahan served in the same position, Carberry served as the Offensive Assistant and Phillips served as Assistant Offensive Line Coach (2012) and Tight Ends Coach (2013).
- DE Chris Baker (2009), S David Bruton Jr. (2009-15), TE Vernon Davis (2015), S Duke Ihenacho (2012-14), TE Marcel Jensen (2015) and C Trent Williams (2008) played with Jets T Ryan Clady for the Denver Broncos.
- DE Stephen Paea played with Jets TE Kellen Davis for the Chicago Bears from 2011-12.
- DE Kendall Reyes played with Jets WR Titus Davis for the San Diego Chargers in 2015.
- S David Bruton Jr. (2010-13) and S Duke Ihenacho (2012-13) played with Jets WR Eric Decker for the Denver Broncos.
- WR Colt McCoy played with Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Tennessee Titans in 2013.
- T Cody Booth (2014), LB Mason Foster (2015), DE Ziggy Hood (2015), DE Stephen Paea (2011-14), WR Rashad Ross (2014), Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (2013-14) and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Clark (2013-14) worked/played with Jets RB Matt Forte for the Chicago Bears.
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry (2012-14) coached Jets S Marcus Gilchrist for the San Diego Chargers.
- WR Rob Kelley played with Jets T Ben Ijalana for the Indianapolis Colts in 2011. DE Chris Baker (2009), S David Bruton Jr. (2009), and C Kory Lichtensteiger (2008) played with Jets WR Brandon Marshall for the Denver Broncos.
- T Cody Booth (2014), DE Stephen Paea (2012-14), WR Rashad Ross (2014), Quarterbacks Coach Matt Cavanaugh (2013-14) and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Clark (2013-14) worked/ played with Jets WR Brandon Marshall with the Chicago Bears.
- LB Terence Garvin (2013-15) and DE Ziggy Hood (2010-13) played with Jets DT Steve McLendon for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- LB Mason Foster played with Jets CB Darrelle Revis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013.
- G Shawn Lauvao (2011-13) and QB Colt McCoy (2011-12) played with Jets CB Buster Skrine for the Cleveland Browns.
- S David Bruton Jr. (2014-15), TE Vernon Davis (2015) and S Duke Ihenacho (2014) played with WR Kyle Williams for the Denver Broncos.
Notable College Connections:
- Personnel Executive Doug Williams and Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles worked together at Morehouse in 1997. Williams served as Head Coach while Bowles served as Defensive Coordinator. Williams and Bowles later worked together in the same capacities at Grambling State from 1998-99.
- TE Logan Paulsen (2005-07) played under Jets Wide Receivers Coach Karl Dorrell at UCLA. Dorrell served as the Head Coach.
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry coached Jets Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Daylon McCutcheon at USC in 1995.
- QB Kirk Cousins played at Michigan State with Jets TE Kellen Davis (2007), DE Lawrence Thomas (2011) and LB Taiwan Jones (2011).
- DE Matt Ioannidis (2012-15) and T Cody Booth (2011-13) played with Jets WR Robby Anderson and C Kyle Friend at Temple.
- S Su'a Cravens played with Jets S Dion Bailey (2013), DE Leonard Williams (2013-14) and DE Claude Pelon (2014-15) at USC.
- Defensive Line Coach Robb Akey coached Jets T Jesse Davis at Idaho from 2011-12. Akey served as the Head Coach.
- LB Will Compton (2009-12), G Spencer Long (2010-13) and TE Niles Paul (2010) played with Jets WR Quincy Enunwa and OL Brent Qvale at Nebraska.
- CB Bashaud Breeland (2009-10) played with Jets S Marcus Gilchrist and Jets DL Jarvis Jenkins at Clemson. Breeland (2011-13) and DE Corey Crawford (2011-14) also played with Jets WR Charone Peake.
- TE Vernon Davis (2004-05) played with Jets LB Erin Henderson at Maryland.
- RB Keith Marshall (2012-15) and Inside Linebackers Coach Kirk Olivadotti (2012-13) played/worked with Jets LB Jordan Jenkins at Georgia. Olivadotti served in the same position.
- T Takoby Cofield and WR Jamison Crowder played with Jets K Ross Martin at Duke from 2012-14.
- S Geno Matias-Smith (2012) and G Arie Kouandjio (2010-12) played with Jets CB Dee Milliner at Alabama.
- WR Jamison Crowder (2006-07) and LS Nick Sundberg (2006- 08) played with Jets WR Jeremy Ross at Cal.
- LB Willie Jefferson played with Jets QB Bryce Petty at Baylor in 2010.
- LB Terence Garvin played with Jets QB Geno Smith at West Virginia from 2009-12.
- WR Josh Doctson played with Jets RB Matthew Tucker at TCU in 2012.
- G Shawn Lauvao played with Jets WR Kyle Williams at Arizona State from 2006-09.
- T Cody Booth (2009-10) played with Jets DE Muhammad Wilkerson at Temple.