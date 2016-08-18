2016 Game Information: Redskins-Jets

--Chris Cooley (analysis)

--Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)

THE OPPONENTThe New York Jets enter 2016 after finishing second in the AFC East in 2015 with a 10-6 record. This season will be the team's second under Head Coach Todd Bowles.

Now in his 12th NFL season, Ryan Fitzpatrick returns for his second season as the Jets' starting quarterback. He completed 335-of-562 pass attempts (59.6 percent) for 3,905 yards, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2016.

The Jets will be without their leading rusher from a year ago, running back Chris Ivory, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Running back Matt Forte, formerly with the Chicago Bears (2008-15), joined the Jets after leading his team with 218 carries for 898 yards and four touchdowns last season. Bilal Powell finished last season with the Jets recording 70 carries for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall got his start as a member of the Jets last season recording 109 receptions for 1,502 yards. He led the Jets with 14 receiving touchdowns, a career best. Wide receiver Eric Decker added 80 receptions for 1,207 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Linebacker David Harris enters his 10th NFL season after leading the Jets in total tackles with 108 (67 solo) and sacks (4.5) last year. Cornerback Marcus Williams recorded a team-high six interceptions.

Kicker Nick Folk is entering his 10th season in the league after signing with the Jets in 2010. Folk played in only eight games last season, missing the last eight with a quad injury. He would finish the season 13-of-18 (81.3 percent) on field goal attempts.

In his first year with the Jets, Jeremy Ross could add to the Jets' return game. Ross played for Oakland in 2015, averaging 22.1 yards per return on 12 kick returns and 7.5 yards per return on 14 punt returns.

PRESEASON SERIES

Friday's contest between the Redskins and Jets will be the 10th preseason meeting between the two franchises.The Redskins are 5-4 all-time against the Jets in preseason play.