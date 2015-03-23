2017 Pro Bowl In Brazil? It's A Possibility

So the "other" football comes to the United States (as will be the case this Saturday when Argentina and El Salvador play at FedExField) frequently, and, of course, there's the MLS, but how often have you heard of American football being played in other parts of the world?

Probably only a few times, but that may very well be the case in 2017 as FoxSports.com is reporting that the NFL considers Brazil as a "viable candidate" to host the Pro Bowl that year.

That's right, Redskins fans. The NFL's annual all-star game could be making an appearance in the country that hosted last year's FIFA World Cup Final and will be home to the 2016 Summer Olympics.

"There are several reasons Brazil is under consideration as the first non-U.S. site for the Pro Bowl," writes Alex Marvez. "The NFL has drawn growing interest in that South American country from a television viewership and participation standpoint, which appeals to a league looking to expand its international interests."

The Pro Bowl will return to Honolulu next year.

As for the aforementioned soccer game taking place at FedExField this weekend, you can learn all about the teams here plus information on getting tickets.

