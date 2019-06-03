After Season Of Adversity, Montae Nicholson Is 'Grateful And Blessed' To Be Back On The Field

At last, he received some clarity about his off-field issue on May 14. And a week after that, Nicholson returned to the field for the second session of voluntary team activities, soaking in the camaraderie he missed during those months of uncertainty.

"This is my passion. Right now this is my No. 1 passion," Nicholson said. "This is not my life -- there's much more to me -- but this is what I do. I love it, and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Having lost Clinton-Dix to the Chicago Bears during free agency, the Redskins' 2019 safety group includes Nicholson, Collins, veteran Deshazor Everett, sophomore Troy Apke and undrafted signee JoJo McIntosh. Nicholson pegged Collins as a leader within the unit, inspiring others through his passion and on-field production.

Nicholson added there's "something different in the [secondary] room," this year, and it doesn't only have to do with Collins' arrival. Nicholson also pointed to the addition of respected defensive mind Ray Horton, who's in his first season as the Redskins' defensive backs coach.