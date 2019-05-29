Practice News And Notes: 2019 OTAs, Day 5

Defense:

-- You cannot mention the Redskins' defense without mentioning the playmaking ability of seventh-round cornerback Jimmy Moreland, who came away with three interceptions Wednesday. First he ripped the ball out of wide receiver Darvin Kidsy's hands on a screen pass and then he snagged possession off of a tipped ball. And if that was not enough, Moreland sent the defense into a frenzy with another interception to conclude team drills. He noticed Haskins staring down his receiver, jumped the route in the end zone and was off to the races the other way with his fellow defenders sprinting and cheering close behind him.

"He's a fun guy to watch," Gruden said. "He's always around the ball, excellent ball skills. That's what drew us to him, and he's proven to be quite the athlete. He's picked up the system very well. He's playing inside and outside. I've been very impressed with him."

It remains to be seen what role Moreland will have moving forward. He earned plenty of reps Wednesday, but Josh Norman was absent and Quinton Dunbar is still recovering from an injury. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky did refer to Moreland as a "young nickelback corner," so he could find some playing time there. There's also a chance Moreland gets a crack at contributing on special teams, Gruden said.

"When you see him run it with the ball in his hands, there's a chance he could be a good punter returner too by the way he runs with the ball in space," Gruden said.

-- The public was able to see Landon Collins in action for the first time Wednesday. After missing the last open OTA day last week -- Collins was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery -- he was in full uniform Wednesday, continuing to ease back towards becoming a full participant. Gruden said the team is still being "very cautious" with the All-Pro safety, though he was able to participate in some 7-on-7 drills. In fact, on the last play of the period, Collins blanketed tight end J.P. Holtz on an out route before easily deflecting an incoming pass.