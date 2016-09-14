Arie Kouandjio Becomes United States Citizen

Both are things "I'll have for the rest of my life," he said. "Something I can have pride in and tell my kids about. They're both pretty awesome."

While the process of becoming a citizen was long, it was also well worthwhile.

"It's pretty rewarding," said Kouandjio. "The process was pretty long. I had to get a green card initially. Since then, I have been waiting for my required time to elapse, and now I have my citizenship as of yesterday."

Kouandijo isn't the only one in the family that is going to be an American citizen. His younger brother and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle, Cyrus, is also in the process of obtaining citizenship.

"His application is already in; he's just waiting for the end of his tour," Kouandjio said. "Every [situation] is different."

When asked if he plans on being more outspoken on American issues now as a citizen, Kouandijo respectfully declined.