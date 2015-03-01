Celebrate 'Read Across America Day' With Redskins Read Challenge

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Today is "Read Across America Day," honoring the birthday of Theodor Geisel, a.k.a Dr. Seuss, the beloved children's book author.

His illustrated stories, like "The Cat In The Hat," "The Lorax" and "Green Eggs And Ham," a personal favorite of linebacker Trent Murphy and tight end Niles Paul, have been longtime classics.

If you happen to read one to your child today (you totally should!), they're also friendly reminders that the deadline is quickly approaching for the "Redskins Read Challenge."

The program encourages students in grades K-6 throughout the D.C. Metro area to read 1,000 or more minutes from September 2014 through March 15, 2015.

For this annual challenge, hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, once your child reaches the goal of 1,000 minutes, they can be nominated by a parent, guardian, teacher or librarian to be a "Redskins Read Challenge" Champion and win special prizes.

Need some suggestions for books? The Redskins players have you covered.