Celebrate 'Read Across America Day' With Redskins Read Challenge

Mar 01, 2015 at 04:24 PM
Today is "Read Across America Day," honoring the birthday of Theodor Geisel, a.k.a Dr. Seuss, the beloved children's book author.

His illustrated stories, like "The Cat In The Hat," "The Lorax" and "Green Eggs And Ham," a personal favorite of linebacker Trent Murphy and tight end Niles Paul, have been longtime classics.

If you happen to read one to your child today (you totally should!), they're also friendly reminders that the deadline is quickly approaching for the "Redskins Read Challenge."

The program encourages students in grades K-6 throughout the D.C. Metro area to read 1,000 or more minutes from September 2014 through March 15, 2015.

For this annual challenge, hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, once your child reaches the goal of 1,000 minutes, they can be nominated by a parent, guardian, teacher or librarian to be a "Redskins Read Challenge" Champion and win special prizes.

Need some suggestions for books? The Redskins players have you covered.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan's favorites as a kid were the "Goosebumps" series. Running back Alfred Morris enjoyed "Love You Forever," fullback Darrel Young enjoyed the "Berenstain Bears" books, and safety Akeem Davis grew up with "Goodnight Moon."

