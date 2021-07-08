Making The Leap: Inside Chase Young's Plans For Progress In Year 2

Young has had a busy offseason between balancing his workout routine and shooting commercials and appearing on Family Feud -- after all, being the Defensive Rookie of the Year does deserve a smidge of national recognition. But as he was going through team drills during minicamp, Rivera could tell on the first day how much he had grown in reading offenses.

"There are some things that he did yesterday that were really good to watch," Rivera said. "He ran the counter and ran up to meet the guy and it was almost natural. So he's getting the feel back and that was good to see."

There are some things that Rivera hopes to see from Young, such as how he's improved at handling double-teams, but there's only so much Young can do without pads and no helmet. That leaves film study as the best way for Young to improve the moment, and he's already been diving into that.

"I've peeped at it already," Young said. "I'm trying to get my play recognition down way better. Really just all parts of our game. The run game, pass rushing, my hands, my get off and staying low around the edge. There are a lot of things on my mind that I'm working out when I step on the field."

Mills said Young's rookie season was "solid." That might sound slightly undervalued based on Young's numbers, but it's not far from the truth after considering that they're only the start of his growth. Young has proven he has the tools; the next phase is to sharpen, which will hopefully help him earn a spot among the NFL's best edge rushers.