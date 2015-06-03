News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Community Central: Redskins Hosting Nine Events In Three Days

Jun 03, 2015
Starting Thursday, the Redskins will have a very busy three days of community events ahead of them.

Everything from football camps, to golf outings, to charity visits will take place all over the DMV area, and Redskins.com will have exclusive coverage for each event.

Here's a brief rundown of what to watch for as the rest of the week unfolds.

Thursday, June 4:

  • Pierre Garçon hosts his third annual White Party, which takes place at the Millennium Building in Washington, D.C., benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington.

Friday, June 5:

  • Alfred Morris visits Laurel Elementary School in Laurel, Md., to celebrate the Fuel Up To Play 60 Program and the school's recent successes as a "Touchdown school."
  • Ryan Kerrigan unveils "Kerrigan's Korner" at Children's National Medical Center. As part of his "Blitz For The Better Foundation," he will stop by hospital rooms to greet sick children after a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
  • A Rookie Community Club Appreciation Barbecue, featuring all of the Redskins rookies, takes place at the USO Warrior and Family Center in Bethesda, Md.
  • DeSean Jackson hosts his F.A.S.T. Elite Skills Football Camp at the Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center in Washington, D.C.
  •  Robert Griffin III's second annual Friday Night Lights football camp is held at Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C.

Saturday, June 6:

  • Chris Baker leads his football camp at Prince George's County Sport & Learning Complex in Hyattsville, Md.
  • DeSean Jackson hosts a golf tournament in Leesburg, Va., with team President Bruce Allen and other celebrities set to attend.
  • The annual CSN Amputee Warrior Softball Classic is held at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Md. The game will feature various Redskins players, including team manager Kirk Cousins, and supports members of the Wounded Warrior Project. 

