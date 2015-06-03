Darrell Green Makes Special Visit To Redskins OTA's

Green chatted with quarterback Robert Griffin III and running back Alfred Morris among a few other players and media members, taking in some practice, and likely remembering his own playing days.

Green spent his 20-year career in Washington and lovingly became known as "Mr. Redskin." In his tenure, he collected two Super Bowl Trophies, seven Pro Bowl selections and four NFL Fastest Man competition titles.

I'm sure he could still run with the best of them if he wanted to.

.

.