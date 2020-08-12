DeAngelo Hall, Bram Weinstein Complete Washington Football Team's Game Day Radio Booth

The Washington Football Team's game day broadcasting booth is officially set.

On Tuesday, the team officially announced that longtime sportscaster Bram Weinstein and former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall will join Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson as a three-person booth for the team's game day radio broadcast and will take part in the team's weekly television programming.

"With DeAngelo's experience as the Pro-Bowl 'eyes' of our defense for a decade, not to mention his work with the NFL Network, and Bram's tenures as a sports broadcaster and a Washington Football fan, we'll be able to relate to and involve the players and the fans like never before," Donaldson said via press release.

Weinstein, who grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, has established himself as a prominent voice for sports in the Washington Metropolitan Area for more than a decade. He has worked for a variety of local news networks, including CNN's Washington bureau and WTEM.

Some of Weinstein's most notable roles came when he was working for ESPN. He worked for Triple X ESPN Radio, where he was the lead reporter for the Washington Football team. He has worked as a sideline reporter and was the host of his own show, The Bram Weinstein Show.

As a lifelong fan of the team, Weinstein is "humbled and honored" for the opportunity to be Washington's new play-by-play voice.

"This is the fulfillment of a dream," Weinstein said. "This is also an exciting time to start with so much change happening in and around the franchise. Julie Donaldson has what I believe is an amazing vision for what the modern fans will want from us and I'm proud to have been selected to be part of her team."

Hall, who played for Washington from 2008-17, is a three-time Pro Bowler and recorded 510 tackles during that span. Twenty-three of Hall's 43 interceptions came during his stint in Washington, three of which were returned for touchdowns.

Hall was considered a leader of Washington's defense and helped lead the team to two NFC East division titles in 2012 and 2015. Hall had one of his best seasons in 2012 with 95 tackles, a sack, 13 pass breakups and four interceptions.

In his retirement speech, Hall said it was "a dream" to play for Washington and that he felt "fulfilled" in his career.

"It's been a dream to put on the Burgundy and Gold for the past 10 years and try to win football games," Hall said. "Just blessed to have grown up in this area and get to play for the team you grew up rooting for – a lot of guys can't say that."

Hall and his family have called Washington home for a decade. Now he's back to give fans some more fond memories.