Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.

As the Washington Football Team entered the locker room trailing 17-7 on Sunday, head coach Ron Rivera was not there to give the team a halftime speech. Rivera, who was diagnosed with cancer last month, was receiving an IV "just to be safe" before coaching the final two quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles. In his absence, quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. stepped up.

Haskins brought up that during last year's season opener, Washington jumped out to a 17-0 advantage before eventually suffering a 32-27 defeat. So, even though Washington spotted its division rivals 17 points this time around, there was reason to believe it could mount a similar comeback.

"Pretty much the moral of the speech was, 'We're home, we're the home team. They're the visitors. There's no reason why we should be feeling like the little bro in a sense,'" Haskins said after the game. "For me, it was find a way to win. They beat us last year at their place, and this is our house and we're killing ourselves. It was nothing that they did that really stopped us, so we just got to keep finding ways to win every game."

Washington responded to its captain's spirited comments by scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to secure its first win of the Rivera era.