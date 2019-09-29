Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Giants, Week 4

The Redskins played their third divisional opponent in four games against the New York Giants and fell to 0-4. Here's what we learned from their 24-3 loss:

1. Dwayne Haskins Makes NFL Debut

Haskins entered the game in the second quarter for Case Keenum after the veteran completed 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards and an interception. Keenum's pick came on the Redskins' first drive on an intended pass for Robert Davis. It was Keenum's sixth turnover in the past five quarters.

Haskins looked sharp in his first drive by completing passes in tight windows and scrambling down to the Giants' two-yard line. After an incomplete pass to Vernon Davis that was nearly a touchdown, the Redskins kicked a field goal to make the score 14-3.

Haskins went on the throw three interceptions and finished the day 9 of 17 for 107 yards.

2. Third-down Struggles Continue

Regardless of who was under center for the Redskins, the offense struggled on third down. The team only converted on third down twice in 11 tries (18%). Staying on the field has consistently been an issue through four games; the Redskins have completed 10 of 31 third downs for a conversion rate 32%, which is 23rd in the NFL.