Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Giants, Week 4

Sep 29, 2019 at 05:15 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Redskins played their third divisional opponent in four games against the New York Giants and fell to 0-4. Here's what we learned from their 24-3 loss:

1. Dwayne Haskins Makes NFL Debut

Haskins entered the game in the second quarter for Case Keenum after the veteran completed 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards and an interception. Keenum's pick came on the Redskins' first drive on an intended pass for Robert Davis. It was Keenum's sixth turnover in the past five quarters.

Haskins looked sharp in his first drive by completing passes in tight windows and scrambling down to the Giants' two-yard line. After an incomplete pass to Vernon Davis that was nearly a touchdown, the Redskins kicked a field goal to make the score 14-3.

Haskins went on the throw three interceptions and finished the day 9 of 17 for 107 yards.

2. Third-down Struggles Continue

Regardless of who was under center for the Redskins, the offense struggled on third down. The team only converted on third down twice in 11 tries (18%). Staying on the field has consistently been an issue through four games; the Redskins have completed 10 of 31 third downs for a conversion rate 32%, which is 23rd in the NFL.

The defense is having problems in this area as well. The unit entered Sunday allowing opposing offenses to convert 63% of third downs (26-for-41). What's more, the Redskins consistently had the Giants in third-and-long throughout the game but allowed big plays that kept drives alive. A prime example of this came in the third quarter when quarterback Daniel Jones escaped two sacks and scrambled 16 yards inside the Redskins 30-yard line.

3. Redskins Secondary Records Two Interceptions

The Redskins secondary was going to be a tougher test for the Giants' rookie signal caller after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they were flustering him early in the second quarter. After allowing the Giants to take a 14-0 lead, Quinton Dunbar stepped in the way of a pass intended for wide receiver Sterling Shepherd for the first interception of the game.

Two drives later, on almost an identical play, Dunbar intercepted Jones again on another pass to Shepherd. Cornerback Josh Norman almost had a third pick but dropped the ball as he was falling to the ground.

4. Landon Collins Produces In Return To New York

Safety Landon Collins didn't have much to say about his return to MetLife Stadium, but his play did plenty of talking for him. Collins came into the game as one of three players to lead his position in tackles in the NFC. Collins finished second on the team with nine total tackles (two solo). He now has 36 tackles through four games.

5. 'No One Saw This Coming'

Head coach Jay Gruden promised the team is not going to give up and will continue to keep fighting after an 0-4 start to the season.

Gruden said the team has two options: hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves or turn their full attention to the New England Patriots, who come to FedExField next Sunday.

Gruden and Redskins are choosing the latter.

"We'll come out and compete and battle," Gruden said. "Reality has set in. I know our guys are hungry, they're great guys, they want to play well. They're going to work hard at it and we're going to coach hard at it. We're not going to quit. We're going to come out and give New England our best shot."

