Futures Contract Signings Reflect Ron Rivera's Coaching Philosophy

Badet worked closely with a lot of Washington's other futures signees, so he is not surprised the team chose to keep so many.

"It's a lot of stuff that people don't get to see," Badet said. "Obviously, our season took a turn, and I felt like a lot of guys, including practice squad guys, were trying to push a lot of players. So, I think the coaches were seeing that the practice squad guys were pushing the 53 to play harder each and every week, so I think that's pretty much what it was is the coaches seeing the potential a lot of us have."

One of those players was defensive back Jordan Brown, a 2019 seventh-round pick who signed with Washington's practice squad Nov. 2. Brown entered the NFL as a cornerback and bounced around from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington, however, saw his potential as a safety, and he has been practicing his new position for the past two months. Signing a futures deal, Brown said, further cements the coaches' belief in him becoming a contributor in the secondary.

Brown and Badet both brought up the values -- attitude, preparation and effort -- that Rivera drilled into his players' head in his first season in Washington. It's Rivera's character, consistency and ability to motivate that give them confidence he can turn this franchise into a consistent winner.