Get To Know Wide Receiver Quinton Dunbar

May 11, 2015 at 11:19 AM
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Redskins Pick Up Receiver Dunbar

The Redskins' latest college free agent signing, Florida wide receiver Quinton Dunbar, is, according to his former teammate, a dedicated worker.

"He comes out every day as a professional," Latroy Pittman told Gatorcountry.com. "He never badmouths anybody or acts out in any kind of way. His attitude has stayed the same. He just works hard and stays focused."

That should come in handy as the 12th wide receiver on the team's roster.

Dunbar played all four years at Florida, totaling 49 games with 33 starts and recording 111 career receptions for 1,500 yards with eight touchdowns

An ongoing highlight throughout his career there was his 32-game streak of catching at least one pass, which lasted from 2011 against Furman until mid-season 2014 against LSU.

"One of the main things I have focused on is getting my body right, and that's gaining more weight and getting stronger," he said to Foxsports.com in February. "The running aspect was already there. I'm fast enough, but I have to get my body right and get stronger."

As general manager Scot McCloughan made clear in his post-draft press conference, he likes players that come from big conferences, that know what it's like to play in high-pressure games with big crowds and atmospheres.

Dunbar, 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, should fit in well in that regard if he makes the roster by the end of Training Camp.

"I feel like at Florida -- we played against the toughest competition -- and it got me ready for the pros because the SEC presses a lot and that's what they like to do in the NFL," Dunbar said. "I feel like I'm prepared. I just have to continue to get my body right and show improvement."

