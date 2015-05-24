Joe Gibbs Racing's Carl Edwards Wins Coca-Cola 600

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Joe Gibbs Racing is on quite the roll right now.

After longtime team driver and avid Redskins fan Denny Hamlin finished first in NASCAR's All-Star Race last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Carl Edwards took home the checkered flag at tonight's Coca-Cola 600, which was at the same track.

This race – which is 600 miles – is the longest of the NASCAR season and widely considered one of the most important races of the season.

While it marked the 221st time that a Gibbs driver landed in Victory Lane, it was the first time Edwards was spotted there as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach's team.