Kickoff Monday, 5-11-15

A relatively new feature for The Redskins Blog, "Kickoff Monday" takes a look at the week ahead on Redskins.com and recaps things you might have missed over the weekend.

On Monday, eight of ten players from the Reskins' 2015 draft class officially signed contracts and began to workout with the team.

Today also marks the second week of Phase 2 of offseason workouts for players, as they continue team training and drills with footballs. As always, you can follow all of our coverage -- photo galleries, videos and snapchats (RedskinsSnap) -- throughout the week.

Finally, make sure to check out photos from the Suite Members golf outing and the tenth annual Leukemia Golf Classic, which took place Monday afternoon, hosted by linebacker Ryan Kerrigan.

