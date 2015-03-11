Leonard Hankerson Says Thank You To The Redskins

*For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

Leonard Hankerson wants to thank the Washington Redskins – the team that drafted him in the 2011 NFL Draft -- for giving him a chance in the league.

While the Atlanta Falcons have yet to confirm the deal, Hankerson said it's a "done deal" that he's signing with the NFC South team.