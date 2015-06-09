Local Artist Paints Over Pigskins

RELATED LINKS:
As he writes in his artist's biography, Paul Nichols has been doing art for as long as he can remember.
A Washington D.C. area native, he primarily uses acrylics to paint over baseballs and other standard sports equipment, coloring them with players, team logos and names.
A couple recent ones include the football above, a strong tribute to former Redskins safety Sean Taylor, complete with the logo, awards and a bearded portrait.
Then there's this football, painted to celebrate Griffin III's Rookie of the Year award in 2012, featuring one of his signature poses, sitting on the ground with his arms raised.
Nichols also draws caricatures, the kind you'd see on city streets or the beach boardwalk, and some of the Capitals players' he's drawn are hanging in the Verizon Center.
For more information and chances to see his art, visit his website.
