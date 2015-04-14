PHOTO: Pierre Garcon Already Looks Like He's In Mid-Season Form

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Before players report to Redskins Park on April 20 for voluntary workouts, Pierre Garcon is getting a little more work in at a football field in West Palm Beach, Fla. It appears he is all in for the 2015 season.

Garcon showed-off not only his hands, but also his field-awareness when he tiptoed across the endzone in front of a group of onlookers. They witnessed this touchdown, and Redskins fans are waiting for more to come.