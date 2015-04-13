PHOTOS: Check Out Fans' Drawn-On Snapchat Jerseys

Redskins fans took to the social media platform Snapchat to show off their creativity by drawing on their favorite Redskins jerseys!
RELATED LINK:
–The Redskins Have Joined Snapchat
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *
Last week, we asked Redskins fans to send us Snapchats of themselves with drawn-on team jerseys.
We got close to 200 photos and some of them were really impressive – we're talking shading and gold-outlined numbers.
Check them all out here and see if you made it in!
.
.
.