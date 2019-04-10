News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Prospect Profiles: Wide Receiver Hakeem Butler Is Never Satisfied 

Apr 10, 2019 at 04:32 PM
Adam Dreyfuss

Contributing Writer

hakeem-butler-brush-centerpiece-2560

Comparison is only natural when projecting NFL prospects.

Due to his height and build, Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler has garnered a lot of comparisons to former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson. At the NFL Combine, Butler was listed at 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, very close to Johnson's 6-foot-5, 238 pounds.

In the build-up to the draft process, Butler was able to train with Johnson, as well as Anquan Boldin, something he really has cherished.

"Oh, yeah, Calvin Johnson, he's been my mentor through this whole thing," Butler said while speaking at the NFL Combine. "Him and Anquan Boldin. They've both been very pivotal the last two months. I've grown immensely."

When first meeting and training with Johnson, which was set up by Butler's agent, Butler had a very hard time keeping his cool.

"It was a surreal experience," Butler said. "Calvin Johnson, I had to keep my cool at first, you want to fan-girl a little bit. Someone I watched growing up. I kept my cool. I don't think he knows every word he gives to me, I'm hanging on it. It means a great deal to me. I hang on every word."

While many players may brush off the comparisons of themselves to NFL legends, Butler has taken it in stride. He acknowledged the similarities between himself and Johnson, not only citing the size but their similar work ethic. Butler said he and Johnson are both quiet, laid-back people with a chip on their shoulder.

In his four seasons at Iowa State, Butler saw his role grow each year. As a freshman in 2015, he did not see the field and was redshirted. The following season he would become a reserve wide receiver, catching only nine passes. 2017 was his breakout season though, catching 41 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, Butler was named second-team All-Big 12 after producing 60 catches for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.

His production at Iowa State has seen him fly up mock drafts, with some projecting him to be picked by the Redskins.

According to his Draft Network profile, Butler "offers a promising skill set in a vertical offense. Butler has phenomenal flashes in contested situations and as a vertical receiver, but needs to add further polish to his releases against press to consistently stack defenders in the NFL. Butler lacks quickness at the top of hard angled breaks but has the size to further develop himself and create separation for himself. Look for Butler to develop through his first 3 seasons and eventually be a starting X-receiver."

Butler entered the NFL Combine looking to prove people wrong about his speed. Butler's favorite route to run is a go-route, simply because he knows that he has the speed and size to beat cornerbacks downfield. Butler also knew that people had doubts over his speed, despite being one of the faster receivers in the Big 12.

"I mean, a lot of people see my 40 [and doubt his speed] and that's expected," Butler said. "You put me on tape and you just see long legs eating up space. You don't know how fast they're moving. But if you put me next to a small guy, you're gonna see the speed. I play fast. I firmly believe I play fast. I just got to show I run fast on the track, I guess."

At the Combine, Butler ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, which was 16th among the receivers who ran at the combine. Butler's basketball background has helped him with his agility and speed despite being one of the bigger wideouts in the Draft. In high school, Butler averaged double-digit points on his basketball team.

Related Links

PHOTOS: 2019 NFL Scouting Combine (QB/WR/TE)

Take a look at photos from Friday March 2, 2019 at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. Photos from NFL.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
1 / 51

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
2 / 51

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
3 / 51

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
4 / 51

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
5 / 51

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Washington quarterback Jake Browning runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
6 / 51

Washington quarterback Jake Browning runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
7 / 51

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
NC State quarterback Ryan Finley runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
8 / 51

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
9 / 51

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray looks on during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
10 / 51

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray looks on during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Texas State tight end Keenen Brown catches the ball during a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
11 / 51

Texas State tight end Keenen Brown catches the ball during a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
NC State quarterback Ryan Finley during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
12 / 51

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
13 / 51

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
14 / 51

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
15 / 51

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
16 / 51

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Mississippi tight end Dawson Knox catches the ball during a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
17 / 51

Mississippi tight end Dawson Knox catches the ball during a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
18 / 51

Michigan tight end Zach Gentry during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
19 / 51

Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Iowa tight end Noah Fant during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
20 / 51

Iowa tight end Noah Fant during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver runs a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
21 / 51

San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver runs a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
LSU tight end Foster Moreau during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
22 / 51

LSU tight end Foster Moreau during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
23 / 51

San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
24 / 51

San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
25 / 51

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
26 / 51

Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Stanford tight end Kaden Smith during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
27 / 51

Stanford tight end Kaden Smith during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
28 / 51

Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
29 / 51

UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Washington tight end Drew Sample during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
30 / 51

Washington tight end Drew Sample during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Washington tight end Drew Sample during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
31 / 51

Washington tight end Drew Sample during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
32 / 51

West Virginia tight end Trevon Wesco during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
33 / 51

San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
34 / 51

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
35 / 51

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
36 / 51

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Washington quarterback Jake Browning throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
37 / 51

Washington quarterback Jake Browning throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
38 / 51

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
39 / 51

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
NC State quarterback Ryan Finley throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
40 / 51

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
41 / 51

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws the ball during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
42 / 51

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry catches the ball during a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
43 / 51

Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry catches the ball during a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Mississippi wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge Mississippi wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
44 / 51

Mississippi wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge Mississippi wide receiver DaMarkus Lodge during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
45 / 51

Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
46 / 51

Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler during the 2019 Scouting Combine, Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/2019 National Football League
Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
47 / 51

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
48 / 51

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
49 / 51

Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)
50 / 51

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles/NFL)

Logan Bowles/2019 National Football League
West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
51 / 51

West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V runs the 40-yard dash during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2019 Perry Knotts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One of Butler's best abilities on the field is his ability to make big plays. Butler's 18 career receiving touchdowns are third all-time at Iowa State, and his 22 yards per catch in 2018 was third-best across the country. Butler's ability to make big-time catches and get yards after catch comes from his mentality.

"When the ball's in my hands, I got to score every time," Butler said. "Like, I think my redshirt freshman year I only had eight catches and every time I caught it I tried to score because you never know when that ball's coming back to you. Even when I became the 'man' or the go-to receiver, I never knew when it was coming back to me and that's how I treated it. I tried to score every time."

Butler's mentality has helped him on the field, as well as off the field. He has the right combination of confidence and determination to improve, especially since one of Butler's biggest criticisms in college was the amount of dropped passes -- 11 in 2018 -- that he had. Butler acknowledged the issue and has been working hard to fix it. Even if Butler is able to correct all of the flaws people see in his game, he wouldn't be happy with where he is.

"I would say I just have to keep working as a whole," Butler said. "I can't be satisfied. Even if I had 100 big catches in a year, I have to have 200. You can never be satisfied. So, I would say my whole game."

Although Butler has admitted that he needs to improve, and can never be satisfied, he still has the confidence necessary to succeed in the NFL.

"I think I'm the best," Butler said. "You can't be here at the Combine if you don't think you're the best player here."

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

The Washington Football Team used its final pick (258th overall) to select BYU wide receiver Dax Milne. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest receivers.
news

5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

The Washington Football Team used one of its three seventh-round picks (246th overall) to select Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest defensive ends.
news

5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

The Washington Football Team used one of its three seventh-round picks (240th overall) to select Baylor edge defender William Bradley-King. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the defensive line.
news

Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The 10 draft picks signed their contracts ahead of the team's annual two-day minicamp this weekend.
news

5 Things To Know About LS Camaron Cheeseman

Washington used its sixth-round pick (225th overall) to take Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Here are five things to know about the newest addition to special teams.
news

5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

Washington used its fifth-round pick (163rd overall) to take Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
news

Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

Washington has only signed five college free agents after the draft in the past two seasons, and part of the reason why is because Rivera wants to avoid taking gambles.
news

5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

Washington used its fourth-round pick (124th overall) to take Boise State tight end John Bates. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the offense.
news

Where Washington Stands In The Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

With the 2021 NFL Draft concluded, Washington has added 10 new players to its roster. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
news

Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

Matich loves the moves head coach Ron Rivera has made this offseason.
news

5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

Washington used one of its third-round picks (82nd overall) to take North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the team's receiver corps.
news

5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

Washington used its first third-round pick (74th overall) to take Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
Advertising