Prospect Profiles: Wide Receiver Hakeem Butler Is Never Satisfied 

In his four seasons at Iowa State, Butler saw his role grow each year. As a freshman in 2015, he did not see the field and was redshirted. The following season he would become a reserve wide receiver, catching only nine passes. 2017 was his breakout season though, catching 41 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, Butler was named second-team All-Big 12 after producing 60 catches for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns.

His production at Iowa State has seen him fly up mock drafts, with some projecting him to be picked by the Redskins.

According to his Draft Network profile, Butler "offers a promising skill set in a vertical offense. Butler has phenomenal flashes in contested situations and as a vertical receiver, but needs to add further polish to his releases against press to consistently stack defenders in the NFL. Butler lacks quickness at the top of hard angled breaks but has the size to further develop himself and create separation for himself. Look for Butler to develop through his first 3 seasons and eventually be a starting X-receiver."

Butler entered the NFL Combine looking to prove people wrong about his speed. Butler's favorite route to run is a go-route, simply because he knows that he has the speed and size to beat cornerbacks downfield. Butler also knew that people had doubts over his speed, despite being one of the faster receivers in the Big 12.

"I mean, a lot of people see my 40 [and doubt his speed] and that's expected," Butler said. "You put me on tape and you just see long legs eating up space. You don't know how fast they're moving. But if you put me next to a small guy, you're gonna see the speed. I play fast. I firmly believe I play fast. I just got to show I run fast on the track, I guess."