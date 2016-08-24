Redskins Defensive Backs Bond During Night Out

Before the Redskins head to Richmond for training camp, check out who all is on the roster position-by-position. Today, it is the safeties.
Despite spending weeks together at training camp and everyday at practice, the Redskins defensive backs took an evening to have some quality off-the-field time together Tuesday night.
Veteran free safety DeAngelo Hall posted a picture on Twitter of the group gathered at a bowling alley in Loudoun County, Va.
Twelve of the 15 current defensive backs on the roster are present in the shot of the players. Based on their smiles alone, it appears the group had a fantastic time getting to know each other even better without the pads on.