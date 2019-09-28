Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Giants Practice Week

3. Running back Adrian Peterson on the potential of the offense after the Bears' loss:

"It's all about just learning from this. I know guys realize how good we are. Tonight was the perfect example of coming back out second half, having a different energy to us and we weren't giving up. We just gotta improve on the things we can improve on."

4. Outside Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on putting together a complete game:

"We have the talent in there. I truly believe in the personnel that we have – on the coaching staff and on the roster. We just have to put a complete game together."

5. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on defensive struggles so far: