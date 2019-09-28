Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Giants Practice Week

With the team's practice prep for the New York Giants complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by Redskins.com, presented by GEICO:
1. Quarterback Case Keenum on wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr.:
"I'm really excited about [WR] Paul [Richardson Jr.]. A little slow start, [WR] Terry [McLaurin] was hot and Paul is just steady Eddy. He's been there just constantly grinding. He's a great worker and I really enjoy working with him. I think he's just going to be a guy we constantly count on.
2. Cornerback Josh Norman on Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones:
Jones' mobility is able to have him make plays. He's definitely improved in that area over Eli [Manning]. I think his mobility is able [to help him] extend the drives for wide receivers to get open. So it's hard when you get a guy like that that can escape with their speed. So you got to be wary of that."
3. Running back Adrian Peterson on the potential of the offense after the Bears' loss:
"It's all about just learning from this. I know guys realize how good we are. Tonight was the perfect example of coming back out second half, having a different energy to us and we weren't giving up. We just gotta improve on the things we can improve on."
4. Outside Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on putting together a complete game:
"We have the talent in there. I truly believe in the personnel that we have – on the coaching staff and on the roster. We just have to put a complete game together."
5. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on defensive struggles so far:
"There's no secret recipe to play good defense; just play hard, play physical, and communicate. We've got to find out where the lack in communication or physicality or effort is and we've got to fix it, starting with myself."
Take a look at these images of the Redskins traveling to New York on Saturday, September 28th, 2019. Presented By Dulles International Airport.
6. Head coach Jay Gruden on the feeling of the team at 0-3:
"We're full throttle. We have every thought of winning this game against the Giants and getting our season started and going from there. Taking it one game at a time."
7. Tight end Vernon Davis on building consistency:
"The key to finding consistency is starting fast, taking care of our assignments and playing together, making sure the camaraderie is there throughout the entire game."
8. Linebacker Jon Bostic on pushing forward with all the injuries:
"You can look at the film; we're playing good in spurts and that is the positive. For me as a competitor it's not good enough, for this defense they can say the same. It's not good enough."
9. Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky on rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb:
"He's a good player. Overall, he's had some good games where he's executed and done some great things, and I expect good things from him this week."
10. Quarterback Case Keenum on staying focused moving forward:
"We just keep doing what we do. Nobody's opinion matters except what's in that locker room."