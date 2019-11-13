News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Jets, Week 11

Nov 13, 2019 at 11:08 AM
Sayer Paige

Contributing Writer

redskins-jets-game-preview

The Redskins return home to FedExField following their bye week to take on the New York Jets on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 11 matchup:

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All broadcast information for Sunday's game can be found, HERE.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Find out more about Sunday's contest by visiting, HERE.

ALL-TIME SERIES

  • The Redskins lead, 8-3, overall, though the Jets have won the last two meetings between the teams.
  • The pair last matched up in Week 6 of 2015, when the Jets bested Washington, 34-20, behind 253 passing yards and 146 rushing yards from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and running back Chris Ivory, respectively.

TICKETING INFORMATION

You won't want to miss this one! Make sure you purchase your tickets before it's too late.

COACHING STAFF

Redskins:

  • HC Bill Callahan
  • OC Kevin O'Connell
  • DC Greg Manusky
  • STC Nate Kaczor

Jets:

  • HC Adam Gase
  • OC Dowell Loggains
  • DC Gregg Williams
  • STC Brant Boyer

PHOTOS: Week 9 - Redskins vs Bills, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills.

110319WASvsBUF015
1 / 89
110319WASvsBUF020
2 / 89
110319WASvsBUF023
3 / 89
110319WASvsBUF012
4 / 89
110319WASvsBUF043
5 / 89
110319WASvsBUF046
6 / 89
110319WASvsBUF047
7 / 89
110319WASvsBUF037
8 / 89
110319WASvsBUF014
9 / 89
110319WASvsBUF022
10 / 89
110319WASvsBUF041
11 / 89
110319WASvsBUF013
12 / 89
110319WASvsBUF050
13 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110319WASvsBUF042
14 / 89
110319WASvsBUF044
15 / 89
110319WASvsBUF017
16 / 89
110319WASvsBUF016
17 / 89
110319WASvsBUF025
18 / 89
110319WASvsBUF011
19 / 89
110319WASvsBUF028
20 / 89
110319WASvsBUF029
21 / 89
110319WASvsBUF030
22 / 89
110319WASvsBUF040
23 / 89
110319WASvsBUF034
24 / 89
110319WASvsBUF048
25 / 89
110319WASvsBUF049
26 / 89
110319WASvsBUF039
27 / 89
110319WASvsBUF045
28 / 89
110319WASvsBUF038
29 / 89
110319WASvsBUF035
30 / 89
110319WASvsBUF032
31 / 89
110319WASvsBUF036
32 / 89
110319WASvsBUF033
33 / 89
110319WASvsBUF031
34 / 89
110319WASvsBUF027
35 / 89
110319WASvsBUF021
36 / 89
110319WASvsBUF026
37 / 89
110319WASvsBUF024
38 / 89
110319WASvsBUF019
39 / 89
110319WASvsBUF018
40 / 89
110319WASvsBUF052
41 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110319WASvsBUF094
42 / 89
110319WASvsBUF093
43 / 89
110319WASvsBUF091
44 / 89
110319WASvsBUF092
45 / 89
110319WASvsBUF088
46 / 89
110319WASvsBUF089
47 / 89
110319WASvsBUF085
48 / 89
110319WASvsBUF090
49 / 89
110319WASvsBUF087
50 / 89
110319WASvsBUF086
51 / 89
110319WASvsBUF082
52 / 89
110319WASvsBUF084
53 / 89
110319WASvsBUF083
54 / 89
110319WASvsBUF081
55 / 89
110319WASvsBUF079
56 / 89
110319WASvsBUF075
57 / 89
110319WASvsBUF078
58 / 89
110319WASvsBUF080
59 / 89
110319WASvsBUF074
60 / 89
110319WASvsBUF076
61 / 89
110319WASvsBUF077
62 / 89
110319WASvsBUF072
63 / 89
110319WASvsBUF073
64 / 89
110319WASvsBUF069
65 / 89
110319WASvsBUF070
66 / 89
110319WASvsBUF067
67 / 89
110319WASvsBUF068
68 / 89
110319WASvsBUF071
69 / 89
110319WASvsBUF065
70 / 89
110319WASvsBUF064
71 / 89
110319WASvsBUF066
72 / 89
110319WASvsBUF063
73 / 89
110319WASvsBUF062
74 / 89
110319WASvsBUF060
75 / 89
110319WASvsBUF059
76 / 89
110319WASvsBUF061
77 / 89
110319WASvsBUF058
78 / 89
110319WASvsBUF057
79 / 89
110319WASvsBUF056
80 / 89
110319WASvsBUF054
81 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110319WASvsBUF053
82 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
_brush-w8ga-centerpiece
83 / 89
GC1_5863
84 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
GC1_5873
85 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
GC1_5894
86 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
GC1_5846
87 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
GC1_5856
88 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
GC1_5876
89 / 89
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

KEY NEW FACES

Redskins:

  • LB Jon Bostic / Montez Sweat / Cole Holcomb
  • S Landon Collins
  • OT Ereck Flowers / Donald Penn
  • QB Case Keenum / Dwayne Haskins
  • WR Terry McLaurin

Jets:

  • RB Le'Veon Bell
  • WR Jamison Crowder / Demaryius Thomas / Ty Montgomery
  • LB James Burgess
  • DT Quinnen Williams
  • RT Chuma Edoga
  • C Ryan Kalil
  • LG Alex Lewis
  • K Sam Ficken
  • TE Ryan Griffin
  • CB Nate Hairston / Brian Poole

Related Links

OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

Redskins:

  • On Nov. 7, Washington activated second year running back Derrius Guice off of the reserve/injured list. Having been out for nearly two months with a meniscus tear, Guice should see his first game action since Week 1 this Sunday.
  • In a press conference Monday, interim head coach Bill Callahan named rookie Dwayne Haskins as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
  • Since moving into a starting role following the injury to Montae Nicholson in Week 7, safety Troy Apke has recorded 10 tackles (9 solo) and a tackle for loss.

Jets:

  • Just 11 days after the Miami Dolphins relieved Adam Gase of his duties, the Jets brought him in to be their 19th head coach in franchise history. Things haven't gone as planned for him in this new stint, however; the green and white enter Week 11's contest ranked 32nd in total offense and 15th in total defense.
  • The Jets' cornerback situation has been in flux since the start of the 2019 season. Having lost two opening-day starters in Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, New York has fielded a variety of players in search of some consistency at the position. In Week 10, it was Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole who received the majority of playing time, appearing in 99% and 89% of the team's defensive snaps, respectively. In addition, Blessuan Austin received a fair share of the duties (68% of the defensive snaps), while usual starter Nate Hairston saw action just 33% of the time.

STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH

  • Two young quarterbacks squaring off — Two recent first-round picks, Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins, will face off Sunday, as both continue to try and cement themselves as capable starting quarterbacks in the NFL. In the relatively small amount of game action he's seen, Haskins has gone 27 of 44 for 284 yards and thrown four interceptions, while Darnold has recorded a 63.2% completion rate, accumulating 1,307 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • Crowder returns to Washington — After playing his first four NFL seasons with the Redskins, Jamison Crowder signed with the New York Jets as a free agent during the offseason. Since his arrival there, he's emerged as a primary target, highlighted by last week's five-catch, 81-yard performance that included a touchdown. Through ten weeks, Crowder leads the team in receptions (48) and receiving yards (486).
  • Redskins running game — With the announcement of Derrius Guice's return to the Washington backfield, it remains to be seen how the offensive coaching staff will divvy up carries and packages between Adrian Peterson, who has started the last eight games, and the former second-round pick. "We haven't exactly sat down and divided the reps up" Callahan said Monday. "There's a lot of factors that go into the distribution of repetitions for the running backs."
  • Third-down conversions — The Redskins and Jets are tied for last in the league in converting third downs on offense (24%). Should one side be able to buck that trend Sunday, it could pay dividends for how the game plays out.

PHOTOS: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Named Starter For The Rest Of The 2019 Season

Take a look at photos of Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins through his rookie season.

0902419CHIvsWAS293
1 / 16
0902419CHIvsWAS323
2 / 16
_50A1440
3 / 16
on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio
4 / 16

on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio

110319WASvsBUF012
5 / 16
1Q6A7366
6 / 16
092219WASvsATL082
7 / 16
110319WASvsBUF109
8 / 16
102419WASvsMIN171
9 / 16
0902919WASvsNYG008
10 / 16
110319WASvsBUF124
11 / 16
on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio
12 / 16

on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio

102419WASvsMIN082
13 / 16
on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio
14 / 16

on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio

on August 16th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cincinnati Bengals at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
15 / 16

on August 16th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cincinnati Bengals at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio
16 / 16

on August 9th, 2019 the Washington Redskins played the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

  • Le'Veon Bell vs. Redskins' defensive line — Coming off of two 1,000-yard campaigns in 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Le'Veon Bell, has not been nearly as productive this year. Through 10 weeks, Bell has yet to post a 100-yard rushing game and has garnered just 449 total yards on the ground. Still, his methodical style, both in the run and the pass, will present a unique challenge for the Redskins' front.
  • Redskins' receivers vs. Jets' cornerbacks — The Jets' cornerback situation, as mentioned, is far from stable. That should provide an opportunity for Washington's receiving corps to break out in Week 11 as they look to help their rookie quarterback earn his first win.
  • Adrian Peterson/Derrius Guice vs. Jets' defensive front — Whether Peterson or Guice lines up in the backfield, each will face a stiff challenge in trying to break off for any big runs. New York ranks second in the league in rushing defense, allowing just 81.9 yards per game.
  • Dwayne Haskins vs. Jamal Adams — One of the many things Haskins will have to worry about when facing Gregg Williams' defense on Sunday is All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Adams has been all over the field in 2019, leading his team with 52 tackles (43 solo), recording three sacks, defending six passes and causing two turnovers (one forced fumble and one interception).

TOP PHOTOS: First Half Of The 2019 Season

Take a look at the top photos so far from the Redskins' 2019 season.

110619Top1stHalf004
1 / 140
110619Top1stHalf060
2 / 140
110619Top1stHalf001
3 / 140
110619Top1stHalf065
4 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf058
5 / 140
110619Top1stHalf026
6 / 140
110619Top1stHalf069
7 / 140
110619Top1stHalf057
8 / 140
110619Top1stHalf064
9 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf007
10 / 140
110619Top1stHalf062
11 / 140
110619Top1stHalf006
12 / 140
110619Top1stHalf012
13 / 140
110619Top1stHalf054
14 / 140
110619Top1stHalf019
15 / 140
110619Top1stHalf005
16 / 140
110619Top1stHalf003
17 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf025
18 / 140
110619Top1stHalf042
19 / 140
110619Top1stHalf002
20 / 140
110619Top1stHalf061
21 / 140
110619Top1stHalf023
22 / 140
110619Top1stHalf013
23 / 140
110619Top1stHalf066
24 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf068
25 / 140
110619Top1stHalf044
26 / 140
110619Top1stHalf067
27 / 140
Richard Baxter Photography
110619Top1stHalf055
28 / 140
110619Top1stHalf041
29 / 140
110619Top1stHalf029
30 / 140
110619Top1stHalf053
31 / 140
110619Top1stHalf063
32 / 140
110619Top1stHalf040
33 / 140
110619Top1stHalf024
34 / 140
110619Top1stHalf059
35 / 140
110619Top1stHalf038
36 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf022
37 / 140
110619Top1stHalf049
38 / 140
110619Top1stHalf033
39 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf051
40 / 140
110619Top1stHalf046
41 / 140
110619Top1stHalf031
42 / 140
110619Top1stHalf056
43 / 140
110619Top1stHalf050
44 / 140
110619Top1stHalf014
45 / 140
110619Top1stHalf043
46 / 140
110619Top1stHalf010
47 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf032
48 / 140
110619Top1stHalf036
49 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf052
50 / 140
110619Top1stHalf047
51 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf048
52 / 140
110619Top1stHalf037
53 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf030
54 / 140
110619Top1stHalf045
55 / 140
110619Top1stHalf039
56 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf028
57 / 140
110619Top1stHalf015
58 / 140
110619Top1stHalf035
59 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf009
60 / 140
110619Top1stHalf034
61 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf008
62 / 140
110619Top1stHalf018
63 / 140
110619Top1stHalf027
64 / 140
110619Top1stHalf017
65 / 140
110619Top1stHalf020
66 / 140
110619Top1stHalf021
67 / 140
110619Top1stHalf011
68 / 140
110619Top1stHalf016
69 / 140
110619Top1stHalf137
70 / 140
Richard Baxter Photography
110619Top1stHalf075
71 / 140
110619Top1stHalf133
72 / 140
110619Top1stHalf139
73 / 140
110619Top1stHalf130
74 / 140
110619Top1stHalf124
75 / 140
110619Top1stHalf129
76 / 140
110619Top1stHalf132
77 / 140
110619Top1stHalf131
78 / 140
110619Top1stHalf138
79 / 140
110619Top1stHalf136
80 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf135
81 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf134
82 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf128
83 / 140
110619Top1stHalf113
84 / 140
110619Top1stHalf127
85 / 140
110619Top1stHalf125
86 / 140
110619Top1stHalf126
87 / 140
110619Top1stHalf119
88 / 140
110619Top1stHalf115
89 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf120
90 / 140
110619Top1stHalf122
91 / 140
110619Top1stHalf118
92 / 140
110619Top1stHalf123
93 / 140
110619Top1stHalf121
94 / 140
110619Top1stHalf117
95 / 140
110619Top1stHalf116
96 / 140
110619Top1stHalf112
97 / 140
110619Top1stHalf111
98 / 140
110619Top1stHalf114
99 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf071
100 / 140
110619Top1stHalf110
101 / 140
110619Top1stHalf100
102 / 140
110619Top1stHalf109
103 / 140
110619Top1stHalf094
104 / 140
110619Top1stHalf107
105 / 140
110619Top1stHalf106
106 / 140
110619Top1stHalf098
107 / 140
110619Top1stHalf108
108 / 140
110619Top1stHalf096
109 / 140
110619Top1stHalf105
110 / 140
110619Top1stHalf104
111 / 140
110619Top1stHalf101
112 / 140
110619Top1stHalf103
113 / 140
110619Top1stHalf102
114 / 140
110619Top1stHalf099
115 / 140
110619Top1stHalf084
116 / 140
110619Top1stHalf085
117 / 140
110619Top1stHalf095
118 / 140
110619Top1stHalf097
119 / 140
110619Top1stHalf092
120 / 140
110619Top1stHalf093
121 / 140
110619Top1stHalf091
122 / 140
110619Top1stHalf088
123 / 140
110619Top1stHalf090
124 / 140
110619Top1stHalf089
125 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf083
126 / 140
110619Top1stHalf087
127 / 140
110619Top1stHalf086
128 / 140
110619Top1stHalf070
129 / 140
110619Top1stHalf082
130 / 140
110619Top1stHalf081
131 / 140
110619Top1stHalf072
132 / 140
110619Top1stHalf080
133 / 140
110619Top1stHalf079
134 / 140
110619Top1stHalf078
135 / 140
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
110619Top1stHalf077
136 / 140
110619Top1stHalf076
137 / 140
110619Top1stHalf074
138 / 140
110619Top1stHalf073
139 / 140
_brush-top-centerpiece
140 / 140
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INJURY REPORT

  • The injury report for the Week 11 matchup between the Redskins and the Jets can be found, HERE.

PROJECTED WEATHER

REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS

Redskins:

  • Passing — QB Case Keenum (1343 yards)
  • Rushing — RB Adrian Peterson (491 yards)
  • Receiving — WR Terry McLaurin (497 yards)
  • Touchdowns — QB Case Keenum (9)
  • Tackles — S Landon Collins (78, 52 solo)
  • Sacks — DL Matt Ioannidis (4.5)
  • Interceptions — CB Quinton Dunbar (3)

Jets:

  • Passing — QB Sam Darnold (1307 yards)
  • Rushing — RB Le'Veon Bell (449 yards)
  • Receiving — WR Jamison Crowder (486 yards)
  • Touchdowns — QB Sam Darnold (7)
  • Tackles — S Jamal Adams (52, 43 solo)
  • Sacks — LB Jordan Jenkins (5)
  • Interceptions — S Jamal Adams, LB C.J. Mosley, CB Darryl Roberts, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Maurice Canady, CB Trumaine Johnson (1)

REGULAR SEASON TEAM STATS

Redskins:

  • Total offense — 30th (259.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense — 32nd (12.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense — 31st (169.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed — 21st (26)
  • Running offense — 25th (89.4 YPG)
  • Third down offense — T-31st (24%)
  • Total defense — 21st (366.1 YPG)
  • Scoring defense — 20th (24.3 PPG)
  • Passing defense — 14th (230.1 YPG)
  • Sacks — T-21st (21)
  • Running defense — 28th (136.0 YPG)
  • Third down defense — T-31st (50%)
  • Time of possession — 32nd (26:27)
  • Turnover differential — T-23rd (-3)

Jets:

  • Total offense — 32nd (231.3 YPG)
  • Scoring offense — 30th (14.4 PPG)
  • Passing offense — 32nd (164.0 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed — 31st (39)
  • Running offense — 31st (67.3 YPG)
  • Third down offense — T-31st (24%)
  • Total defense — 15th (344.3 YPG)
  • Scoring defense — 25th (26.4 PPG)
  • Passing defense — 26th (262.4 YPG)
  • Sacks — T-26th (19)
  • Running defense — 2nd (81.9 YPG)
  • Third down defense — T-26th (45%)
  • Time of possession — 29th (27:59)
  • Turnover differential — 25th (-5)

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.
news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.
news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon. 
news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.
news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps. 
news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.
Advertising