2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Jets, Week 11

The Redskins return home to FedExField following their bye week to take on the New York Jets on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Week 11 matchup:
ALL-TIME SERIES
- The Redskins lead, 8-3, overall, though the Jets have won the last two meetings between the teams.
- The pair last matched up in Week 6 of 2015, when the Jets bested Washington, 34-20, behind 253 passing yards and 146 rushing yards from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and running back Chris Ivory, respectively.
COACHING STAFF
Redskins:
- HC Bill Callahan
- OC Kevin O'Connell
- DC Greg Manusky
- STC Nate Kaczor
Jets:
- HC Adam Gase
- OC Dowell Loggains
- DC Gregg Williams
- STC Brant Boyer
KEY NEW FACES
Redskins:
- LB Jon Bostic / Montez Sweat / Cole Holcomb
- S Landon Collins
- OT Ereck Flowers / Donald Penn
- QB Case Keenum / Dwayne Haskins
- WR Terry McLaurin
Jets:
- RB Le'Veon Bell
- WR Jamison Crowder / Demaryius Thomas / Ty Montgomery
- LB James Burgess
- DT Quinnen Williams
- RT Chuma Edoga
- C Ryan Kalil
- LG Alex Lewis
- K Sam Ficken
- TE Ryan Griffin
- CB Nate Hairston / Brian Poole
OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
Redskins:
- On Nov. 7, Washington activated second year running back Derrius Guice off of the reserve/injured list. Having been out for nearly two months with a meniscus tear, Guice should see his first game action since Week 1 this Sunday.
- In a press conference Monday, interim head coach Bill Callahan named rookie Dwayne Haskins as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
- Since moving into a starting role following the injury to Montae Nicholson in Week 7, safety Troy Apke has recorded 10 tackles (9 solo) and a tackle for loss.
Jets:
- Just 11 days after the Miami Dolphins relieved Adam Gase of his duties, the Jets brought him in to be their 19th head coach in franchise history. Things haven't gone as planned for him in this new stint, however; the green and white enter Week 11's contest ranked 32nd in total offense and 15th in total defense.
- The Jets' cornerback situation has been in flux since the start of the 2019 season. Having lost two opening-day starters in Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, New York has fielded a variety of players in search of some consistency at the position. In Week 10, it was Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole who received the majority of playing time, appearing in 99% and 89% of the team's defensive snaps, respectively. In addition, Blessuan Austin received a fair share of the duties (68% of the defensive snaps), while usual starter Nate Hairston saw action just 33% of the time.
STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH
- Two young quarterbacks squaring off — Two recent first-round picks, Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins, will face off Sunday, as both continue to try and cement themselves as capable starting quarterbacks in the NFL. In the relatively small amount of game action he's seen, Haskins has gone 27 of 44 for 284 yards and thrown four interceptions, while Darnold has recorded a 63.2% completion rate, accumulating 1,307 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Crowder returns to Washington — After playing his first four NFL seasons with the Redskins, Jamison Crowder signed with the New York Jets as a free agent during the offseason. Since his arrival there, he's emerged as a primary target, highlighted by last week's five-catch, 81-yard performance that included a touchdown. Through ten weeks, Crowder leads the team in receptions (48) and receiving yards (486).
- Redskins running game — With the announcement of Derrius Guice's return to the Washington backfield, it remains to be seen how the offensive coaching staff will divvy up carries and packages between Adrian Peterson, who has started the last eight games, and the former second-round pick. "We haven't exactly sat down and divided the reps up" Callahan said Monday. "There's a lot of factors that go into the distribution of repetitions for the running backs."
- Third-down conversions — The Redskins and Jets are tied for last in the league in converting third downs on offense (24%). Should one side be able to buck that trend Sunday, it could pay dividends for how the game plays out.
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
- Le'Veon Bell vs. Redskins' defensive line — Coming off of two 1,000-yard campaigns in 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Le'Veon Bell, has not been nearly as productive this year. Through 10 weeks, Bell has yet to post a 100-yard rushing game and has garnered just 449 total yards on the ground. Still, his methodical style, both in the run and the pass, will present a unique challenge for the Redskins' front.
- Redskins' receivers vs. Jets' cornerbacks — The Jets' cornerback situation, as mentioned, is far from stable. That should provide an opportunity for Washington's receiving corps to break out in Week 11 as they look to help their rookie quarterback earn his first win.
- Adrian Peterson/Derrius Guice vs. Jets' defensive front — Whether Peterson or Guice lines up in the backfield, each will face a stiff challenge in trying to break off for any big runs. New York ranks second in the league in rushing defense, allowing just 81.9 yards per game.
- Dwayne Haskins vs. Jamal Adams — One of the many things Haskins will have to worry about when facing Gregg Williams' defense on Sunday is All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Adams has been all over the field in 2019, leading his team with 52 tackles (43 solo), recording three sacks, defending six passes and causing two turnovers (one forced fumble and one interception).
INJURY REPORT
REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS
Redskins:
- Passing — QB Case Keenum (1343 yards)
- Rushing — RB Adrian Peterson (491 yards)
- Receiving — WR Terry McLaurin (497 yards)
- Touchdowns — QB Case Keenum (9)
- Tackles — S Landon Collins (78, 52 solo)
- Sacks — DL Matt Ioannidis (4.5)
- Interceptions — CB Quinton Dunbar (3)
Jets:
- Passing — QB Sam Darnold (1307 yards)
- Rushing — RB Le'Veon Bell (449 yards)
- Receiving — WR Jamison Crowder (486 yards)
- Touchdowns — QB Sam Darnold (7)
- Tackles — S Jamal Adams (52, 43 solo)
- Sacks — LB Jordan Jenkins (5)
- Interceptions — S Jamal Adams, LB C.J. Mosley, CB Darryl Roberts, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Maurice Canady, CB Trumaine Johnson (1)
REGULAR SEASON TEAM STATS
Redskins:
- Total offense — 30th (259.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense — 32nd (12.0 PPG)
- Passing offense — 31st (169.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — 21st (26)
- Running offense — 25th (89.4 YPG)
- Third down offense — T-31st (24%)
- Total defense — 21st (366.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 20th (24.3 PPG)
- Passing defense — 14th (230.1 YPG)
- Sacks — T-21st (21)
- Running defense — 28th (136.0 YPG)
- Third down defense — T-31st (50%)
- Time of possession — 32nd (26:27)
- Turnover differential — T-23rd (-3)
Jets:
- Total offense — 32nd (231.3 YPG)
- Scoring offense — 30th (14.4 PPG)
- Passing offense — 32nd (164.0 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — 31st (39)
- Running offense — 31st (67.3 YPG)
- Third down offense — T-31st (24%)
- Total defense — 15th (344.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 25th (26.4 PPG)
- Passing defense — 26th (262.4 YPG)
- Sacks — T-26th (19)
- Running defense — 2nd (81.9 YPG)
- Third down defense — T-26th (45%)
- Time of possession — 29th (27:59)
- Turnover differential — 25th (-5)