2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Jets, Week 11

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Redskins lead, 8-3, overall, though the Jets have won the last two meetings between the teams.

The pair last matched up in Week 6 of 2015, when the Jets bested Washington, 34-20, behind 253 passing yards and 146 rushing yards from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and running back Chris Ivory, respectively.

COACHING STAFF

Redskins:

HC Bill Callahan

OC Kevin O'Connell

DC Greg Manusky

STC Nate Kaczor

Jets: