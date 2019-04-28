Redskins Receive Excellent Draft Grades On 2019 Class

Grade: A-

Draft analysis: "Alex Smith's leg injury last fall was extremely unfortunate. You have probably forgotten that the Redskins were 6-4 with a healthy Smith, then went 1-5 after he got hurt. They easily could have won the NFC East, and the entire theme of the offseason would have changed. This team has talent. Now, Washington has an onerous contract for Smith on its books, and it's unclear when -- if ever -- he'll play again. That means quarterback was the priority for this team.

Once the Redskins opted to trade for veteran Case Keenum as a stopgap option, we knew the first round as a possibility for owner Daniel Snyder and GM Bruce Allen to target a quarterback. So it's funny that all of the talk was about trading up ... and Dwayne Haskins fell right into their laps at No. 15. As I wrote on Thursday night, I love the fit here. Haskins has a chip in his shoulder, and he's a gamer. He never wilted under pressure for the Buckeyes, and he was at his best in the biggest games. I'm excited to see what coach Jay Gruden and new offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell can do with him.

The Redskins then traded back into Round 1, surrendering the No. 46 pick and a second-round pick in next year's draft to move up to No. 26 for pass-rusher Montez Sweat, who was ranked No. 12 overall on my board. Yes, that's a lot to give up, but I really like Sweat, who could have been a top-10 pick if not for a heart condition that caused him to drop. I spoke to people from teams that had removed him entirely from their draft boards, and I spoke to other team representatives who had him in the top 10.

After that, Washington focused on depth, and there were some names that popped for me. Terry McLaurin (No. 76) is a speed demon who I thought could go early in the second round. And he already has experience with his Buckeyes teammate Haskins. You probably know about Bryce Love's Heisman runner-up 2018 season, but he had a down 2018 due to injuries and tore his ACL in December. This could be a redshirt year. Still, to get him at No. 112 is decent. Guard Ross Pierschbacher (No. 153) and linebacker Cole Holcomb are solid fifth-round guys who will make the team. Jimmy Moreland (No. 227) has some physical tools to work with, though he's going to need time to adjust to the speed of the NFL.