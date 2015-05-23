News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Rookies Get First Taste Of Community Event

May 23, 2015 at 03:26 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2016-Photos/kring-2016-headshot.jpg
Jake Kring-Schreifels

Managing Editor

Redskins Fuel Up To Play 60 Mini-Combine

All of the Redskins rookies participated in their first community event, a Fuel Up To Play 60 mini-combine, featuring six local elementary schools, held at Redskins Park.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

