Redskins Vs. Vikings: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

Oct 22, 2019 at 06:00 AM
Sayer Paige

Contributing Writer

The Washington Redskins meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 on Thursday night. Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more:

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 24th | 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota

WATCH: FOX

  • Joe Buck (play-by-play)
  • Troy Aikman (color)
  • Erin Andrews (sideline)
  • Kristina Pink (sideline)

WATCH: Prime Video

  • Hannah Storm (play-by-play)
  • Andrea Kremer (color)

LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network

  • Larry Michael (play-by-play)
  • Chris Cooley (color)
  • Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)

STREAM:

  • Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
  • Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In.

You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.

PHOTOS: Week 7 - Redskins vs 49ers, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 7 game against the San Fransisco 49ers.

