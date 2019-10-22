Redskins Vs. Vikings: How To Watch, Listen, Stream, Announcers And More

The Washington Redskins meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 on Thursday night. Here's how to watch, listen, stream and more:
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 24th | 8:20 p.m.
WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota
WATCH: FOX
- Joe Buck (play-by-play)
- Troy Aikman (color)
- Erin Andrews (sideline)
- Kristina Pink (sideline)
WATCH: Prime Video
- Hannah Storm (play-by-play)
- Andrea Kremer (color)
LISTEN: Redskins Radio Network
- Larry Michael (play-by-play)
- Chris Cooley (color)
- Rick "Doc" Walker (sideline)
STREAM:
- Watch Online: Redskins.com (only available for fans in the Washington Metropolitan Area).
- Listen Online: Redskins.com, Redskins app, Tune-In.
You can also watch the game on NFL Game Pass.
Check out photos of the Washington Redskins during their regular season Week 7 game against the San Fransisco 49ers.
Redskins Social Media
TWITTER:
FACEBOOK:
INSTAGRAM: