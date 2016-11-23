Redskins Weekly Stat Ranking Update: 11/23

We're eleven weeks through the 2016 season and some of the Redskins' unit and individual acheivements rank highly across the league.
Let's start with team stats, provided by Redskins Public Relations:
Redskins Offense
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of 3-and-out drives (10.2%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards at catch (1982)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first-down passing plays gaining 4+ yards (63.3%)
- Ranks first in the NFC and NFL in passing yards at catch (1980)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in third-and-medium conversion percentage (54.1%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in percentage of first-down plays gaining 4+ yards (53.5%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in pass completions of 25+ yards (28)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in total yards per game (418.5)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFL in yards per play (6.39)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in average rushing yards on second down (5.29)
- Ranks second in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average rushing yards (4.57)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in receptions per game (25.9)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in pass completions (259)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percentage of second down plays converted for first-downs (36.0%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and tied for third in the NFL in pass completions of 20+ yards (41)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards (3122) » Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (301.4)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth NFL in percentage of third-down plays converted for first-downs (47.3%)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in average yards gained on first down (6.32)
- Ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game (312.2)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in passing yards per play (7.83)
- Ranks third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in passing first-downs (147)
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average passing yards at catch (7.6)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and NFL in first downs per game (23.0)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (1171)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and 10th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (117.1)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in average yards to go on second down (7.72)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in total first downs made (230)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.11)
Redskins Defense
- Ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in assisted tackles (204)
- Ranks third in the NFC sixth in the NFL in sacks (27)
- Ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for fourth in the NFL in fumbles forced (11)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in tackles for loss (53)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC sixth in the NFL in sack yards (179)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in total tackles (620)
Redskins Special Teams
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL for longest punt return (85)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goal attempts (27)
- Ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goals made (23)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in percentage of kickoffs for touchbacks (74.6%)
- Ranks second in the NFC and NFLin average punt return yards (15.3)
- Ranks second in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in total punt return yards (260)
- Ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in kickoffs for touchbacks (44)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and ninth in the NFL in average starting line position after kickoff (25.4)
- Ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in kickoff yards (3799)
Individual
- Will Compton ranks second in the NFC and NFL in assisted tackles (39)
- Trent Williams ranks first in the NFC and NFL in passing yards at catch (1952)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in pass completions per game (25.8)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in pass completions (258)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards (3091)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in pass completions for first-downs (146)
- Cousins ranks third in the NFC and NFL in passing yards per game (309.1)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in pass attempts (384)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and fifth in the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.05)
- Cousins ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in percentage of pass completions resulting in a first-down (38.0%)
- Jamison Crowder ranks first in the NFC and NFL in average punt return yards (16.3)
- Crowder ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in longest punt return (85)
- Crowder ranks second in the NFC and third in the NFL in punt return yards (244)
- Vernon Davis ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL in average yards after catch amongst tight ends (6.5)
- Davis ranks first in the NFC and second in the NFL in average receiving yards amongst tight ends (14.7)
- Dustin Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goals attempted (27)
- Hopkins ranks tied for first in the NFC and NFL in field goals made (23)
- Hopkins ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percent of kickoffs resulting in a touchback (74.6%)
- Hopkins ranks second the NFC and third in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (44)
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams in their 2016 Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers Nov. 20, 2016, at FedExField.
- Hopkins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total kickoffs (59)
- Hopkins ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in total kickoff yards (3799)
- Jones ranks second in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in percentage of rush attempts resulting in a first-down (28.3%)
- Rob Kelley ranks third in the NFC in average rushing yards amongst rookies (5.0)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and NFL in rushing yards amongst rookies (424)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and NFL in rushing yards per game amongst rookies (47.1)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in rush attempts amongst rookies (84)
- Kelley ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in rush attempts per game amongst rookies (9.3)
- Kelley ranks fourth in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in average rushing yards (5.05)
- Kelley ranks fourth in the NFC and eighth in the NFL in longest rush attempt (66)
- Ryan Kerrigan ranks second in the NFC and NFL in tackles for loss (12)
- Kerrigan ranks tied for third in the NFC and tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks (8)
- Jordan Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in targets per game amongst tight ends (8.6)
- Reed ranks first in the NFC and NFL in receptions per game amongst tight ends (6.1)
- Reed ranks tied for second in the NFC and NFL in receptions amongst tight ends (49)
- Reed ranks second in the NFC and NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (66.9)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in targets amongst tight ends (69)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and NFL in receptions resulting in a first down amongst tight ends (30)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and sixth in the NFL in receiving yards amongst tight ends (535)
- Reed ranks third in the NFC and fourth in the NFL in yards at catch amongst tight ends (354)
- Reed ranks fourth in the NFC and seventh in the NFL in receptions per game (6.1)