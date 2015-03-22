RedskinsBracket 2015: Update No. 3

ANALYSIS: The good news for Kerrigan? He was the only one on the challenge to pick eight-seeded North Carolina State to upset No. 1-seed Villanova on Saturday. As a bonus, he also picked No. 5-seed Utah to end No. 4-seed Georgetown's run. The bad news? The outside linebacker's original choice of Purdue to win the National Championship continues to backfire, as Kentucky — the tournament's overall No. 1 seed — remains undefeated and rolling through that side of the bracket. It'll be interesting to see how Kerrigan's bracket goes from here.