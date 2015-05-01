Robert Griffin III Meets With Holocaust Survivor In Washington, D.C.

RELATED LINKS:
--Griffin III Focused On 2015 Season
--Scot McCloughan On Griffin III: 'He's Got Good Tape'
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to *"like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.*
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III is in the Nation's Capital today – as several fans have highlighted on social media – and among his stops was at the US Holocaust Museum where he met survivor Henry G.
Here are a few more photos of his time in Washington, D.C., this afternoon, which also included an interview with News Channel 8:
.
.
.