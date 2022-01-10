Terry McLaurin stays humble after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

Terry McLaurin could be qualified as what Michael Scott from The Office would call "a littlestitious."

He's not one to believe in creating bad luck by bragging about things before they happen, but he also didn't want to jinx the fact that he was close to getting a 1,000-yard season. Still, he knew he was close to reaching the milestone for the second straight season.

"The guys were telling me all week, 'We got to get you to 1,000, you got to get to 1,000,'" McLaurin said after the game. "That means a lot to me that so many guys wanted me to get that milestone and the accolade."

Fortunately, McLaurin didn't have to wait long during the Washington Football Team's season finale against the New York Giants to surpass the mark. His 41 yards on the offense's opening drive pushed him over 1,000 yards for the season, making him the first player to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons since Henry Ellard in the 1994-96 seasons.

And now that it's officially happened -- and he feels comfortable enough to talk about it -- he's putting the praise on everyone but himself.