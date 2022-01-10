News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

Jan 10, 2022
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
  • Washington shut out the New York Giants in the first half of the contest. It was the first time since Week 7 of the 2019 season vs. San Francisco that Washington shut out an opponent in the first half of a game.
  • Washington allowed 48 net yards in the first half of the game, the fewest allowed in a game since the team allowed 36 net yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2018 season.
  • Washington allowed 10 net passing yards in the first half of the game, the fewest allowed in a game since the team allowed five net passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the 2019 season. 
  • Washington allowed seven total points for the first time since September 12, 2010 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. 
  • Washington recorded back-to-back seasons with two interceptions returned for touchdowns. This is the second time in franchise history Washington has accomplished this feat since 1992-93. 
  • Washington defeated the New York Giants twice this season. It is the first time since 2011 that Washington swept their season series against the Giants. 
  • Washington finished the season with a 1,000-yard rusher (RB Antonio Gibson) and receiver (WR Terry McLaurin) in the same season for the first time since 2014 when Alfred Morris and DeSean Jackson accomplished the feat.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 9-of-18 passes for 120 passing yards for a passer rating of 71.5. 
  • Wide receiver Terry McLaurin finished with four receptions for 93 yards (40 long).
  • McLaurin reached the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the second-straight season. 
  • McLaurin is the first Washington player to reach 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since WR Henry Ellard did so from 1994-96. 
  • McLaurin moved past 3,000-career receiving yards and passed Rod Gardner (2,997) for 15th all-time for receiving yards by a player in franchise history. 
  • McLaurin (222) passed WR Jamison Crowder (221) for 17th place on the franchise's all-time receptions list. 
  • Running back Antonio Gibson recorded 146 rushing yards on 21 attempts and one rushing touchdown. 
  • Gibson surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season for the first time in his career. 
  • Gibson is the first Washington running back to accomplish this feat since RB Adrian Peterson did so in 2018. 
  • Gibson (1,832) passed RB Dick James (1,741), RB Brian Mitchell (1,751) and QB Joe Theismann (1,815) to move into 19th in franchise history for rushing yards.
  • With this touchdown, Gibson now holds the most offensive touchdowns within a player's first two seasons in franchise history.
  • Gibson has two consecutive seasons with 10-plus touchdowns. He is the first Washington player to do so since Stephen Davis in 1999-2000 and 2000-01.
  • Running back Jonathan Williams recorded seven carries for a season-high 45 yards.

DEFENSE

  • Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen finished the game with four tackles, two quarterback hits and 0.5 sack for a loss of three yards. 
  • Allen has recorded a quarterback hit for his 17th-consecutive week, adding to a career-long streak.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne tallied six tackles (five solo) and two quarterback hits. 
  • Defensive tackle Tim Settle recorded one solo tackle for a loss of two yards and one fumble recovery. 
  • Defensive end James Smith-Williams recorded four tackles (two solo), 0.5 sack for a loss of 3.5 yards and one pass defensed. 
  • Linebacker Cole Holcomb finished with a team-high 11 tackles (six solo). 
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis registered a career-high eight tackles (three solo), including one tackle for a loss of three yards. 
  • Safety Bobby McCain finished the contest with three passes defensed and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a 30-yard touchdown. 
  • McCain's interception return was the first of his career and the second interception returned for a touchdown for Washington this season. LB Cole Holcomb had a 31-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. 
  • This also marks McCain's first multi-interception game in his career. 
  • Cornerback Kendall Fuller finished with three tackles (one solo) and one pass defensed. 
  • Fuller now has a career-high 16 passes defensed for the season. 
  • Fuller has recorded at least one pass defensed in his last four games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Kicker Joey Slye went 3-for-3, knocking home two 23-yard field goals and one 43-yard field goal. He also recorded one extra point.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 245 yards, landing two inside the 20.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE (59 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Charles Leno 59 100%
Ereck Flowers 59 100%
John Bates 59 100%
Sam Cosmi 59 100%
Taylor Heinicke 59 100%
Keith Ismael 59 100%
Brandon Scherff 59 100%
Terry McLaurin 47 80%
Cam Sims 39 66%
Adam Humphries 37 63%
Antonio Gibson 32 54%
Dyami Brown 20 34%
Jaret Patterson 17 29%
Temarrick Hemingway 13 22%
DeAndre Carter 12 20%
Jonathan Williams 11 19%
Dax Milne 6 10%
Alex Armah 1 2%
Cornelius Lucas 1 2%

DEFENSE (60 snaps)

Table inside Article
Players Plays Percentage
Cole Holcomb 60 100%
Darryl Roberts 60 100%
Bobby McCain 60 100%
Kendall Fuller 60 100%
Matt Ioannidis 44 73%
Daron Payne 43 72%
Jonathan Allen 42 70%
Jamin Davis 35 58%
Jeremy Reaves 32 53%
William Bradley-King 31 52%
James Smith-Williams 30 50%
Kamren Curl 29 48%
Casey Toohill 27 45%
Danny Johnson 25 42%
Darrick Forrest 20 33%
Bunmi Rotimi 20 33%
Tim Settle 17 28%
David Mayo 13 22%
Shake Toney 12 20%

