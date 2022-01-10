Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Ron Rivera

Terry (McLaurin) got 1,000 yards and Antonio (Gibson) has 1,000 yards rushing, what does that mean to have guys set that milestone?

"Well, I think it's really a good testament in terms of the physicality of your offensive line more so than anything else. I think that sets a really good tone and template for who we want to be as a football team going forward. You need to be able to run the ball and run it successfully throughout the season, but Antonio's really good. He missed a game, so he was able to do it in 16 games and that was good. It was really good for him. It was kind of neat because you saw him in the locker room when we talked about it, how confident and comfortable he was with himself and just really how much that unit has stuck together and done that kind of a job as far as the blocking to get a guy to rush for 1,000 yards."

You're able to win your last game of the year for the second year in a row, but how different does this feel compared to a year ago?

"Well, this was a little disappointing just because we had a tough stretch, and we couldn't make hay during that tough stretch because if we had, we could be waiting to see what happens later on today and that's unfortunate. The best thing about it though is the way the guys rallied around each other, came out and played for one another and really helped us set the tempo and the tone going into the offseason and going into next season."

Going back to Antonio too, because you want to build off of what he does, right? Was there a difference in his patience and decisiveness on some of his cuts today?

"Yes, I thought he made a couple of really nice decisions. Unfortunately, it was that last time he carried when he went to try to make that cut, if he doesn't slip, he might get into the end zone. I think he's really grown a lot. I think what (Washington Running Backs) Coach (Randy) Jordan and (Washington Assistant Running Backs) Coach (Jennifer) King have done with him this year in terms of his growth has been really good to see. It really has."

When you talk about today, it's a long season, guys played a pretty big schedule. Can you talk about the mentality to go from the beginning of the season and now?