Wake Up Washington | It's almost time

Feb 01, 2022 at 07:39 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Tyler Byrum explains why some Washington fans want hogs to be the name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at what Washington can learn from the Cincinnati Bengals.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Charles Mann's thoughts on Chase Young.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert takes a look at Washington's helmets through the years.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning gives his take on why Joe Gibbs is the greatest coach in NFL history.

-- Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gives his opinions on what Washington has to offer in free agency.

-- Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Brenner highlights the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig previews the Senior Bowl with Jim Nagy and looks at the quarterback position. (Subscription)

-- Strong self-belief and support from her circle propel Jennifer King to new levels of success

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Cornerback

-- Get ready for the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Wide receiver

-- 30 years later, Joe Gibbs' attention to detail is still one-of-a-kind

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Tight end

-- Holcomb saw steady improvement from Jamin Davis in rookie season

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown | Linebackers

-- Jonathan Allen, Antonio Gibson named to PFWA All-NFC team

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive end

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

-- Travelle Wharton, Ben Jacobs, Jeff Zgonina named to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staffs

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive tackle

-- Washington 2022 position breakdown: reflecting on the running backs

