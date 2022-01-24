Washington 2022 position breakdown: Defensive end

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

With the Washington Football Team just a few weeks removed from the season finale and a critical offseason on the horizon, it's time to turn the page to the 2022 campaign.

Over the next two weeks, washingtonfootball.com will break down every position group and lay out who the team could potentially add via free agency and the draft. Here are the position groups covered so far:

Next up are the defensive ends:

On the roster

Let's get the obvious out of the way: it was a challenging year for Washington's defensive ends.

First, there was the jaw injury sustained by Montez Sweat, who had four sacks and 12 quarterback hits before missing the next four weeks. It was the worst statistical year of Sweat's young career, but given that he didn't play in seven games, it should be taken with some context.

Then there was another gut punch; Chase Young suffered a knee injury in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was later ruled out for the year. Admittedly, the second-year pro did get off to a slow start (he finished with 26 tackles). Still, being without the 2020 No. 2 overall pick for the second half of the season presented a monumental task.

So, Washington had to look for other options to rush the passer throughout the year, and fans got more familiar with who the team has behind Sweat and Young. There was a benefit to the void left behind by the duo: backups got a lot more time on the field. As Washington plans for next season with Young and Sweat in line to return, it could lead to a deeper group going forward.