Jennifer King makes history as running backs coach for West team in 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

Since joining Washington's coaching staff as a full-year coaching intern -- she was the first full-season African American female coach in the NFL -- King has used her wealth of knowledge to guide and develop players. During the 2020 season, King assisted Jordan with a running back group that compiled 423 attempts for 1,697 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. King worked closely with running back J.D. McKissic in growing his skills in the pass game.

McKissic finished the regular season with 80 receptions, which is second-most in a season for a Washington running back in franchise history. He also had the second-most receiving yards (589) for a running back behind Alvin Kamara.

"Every time I said I was going to do something, she was out there," McKissic said in a Washington Post piece. "She would be out there 15 minutes early, and we'd push each other like: 'Hey, I'm out here. Where you at?' Whenever I would be like, 'Coach King, I need you,' there was never a holdup. It was like, 'Let's get it.' That's the type of stuff players need."

In 2021, King helped Washington's running backs finish the year 12th in rushing average (121.2 yards per game). It was fueled by the success of Antonio Gibson, who became the first Washington running back since 2018 to record a 1,000-yard season. Gibson also reached 21 total touchdowns in his career, giving him the most within a player's first two seasons in franchise history.