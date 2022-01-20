Travelle Wharton, Ben Jacobs, Jeff Zgonina named to 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl coaching staffs

Zgonina has assisted defensive line coach Sam Mills III in developing Washington's talented defensive line, which boasts four first-round picks. In 2020, Washington finished with 47 sacks, which ranked sixth in the league. Then-rookie defensive end Chase Young was voted as the Defensive Rookie of the Year for an exception season that included 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries (one of which was for a touchdown) and four pass breakups to go with 44 tackles.

In 2021, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had posted career numbers after signing a four-year extension. He finished with nine sacks, which led the team, and had Pro Football Focus' third-highest pass-rushing grade (90.9). His 62 tackles also led his fellow Washington defensive linemen.

During a two-year stint with San Francisco, Zgonina played a major role in the development of DT DeForest Buckner. Buckner increased his sack totals from 3.0 in 2017 to 12.0 in 2018. He finished 2018 No. 3 in the NFL in total sacks among defensive tackles and was selected to his first career Pro Bowl.

In 2016 with the New York Giants, Zgonina was part of a defense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL in total points allowed per game (17.8) and No. 3 in rushing yards allowed per game (88.6). DT Damon Harrison registered career highs in sacks (2.5) and tackles (86) while working with Zgonina that season.