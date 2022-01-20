Washington faces franchise-defining questions ahead of pivotal offseason

All of these considerations, which constitute part of the inevitable offseason roster-tinkering that takes place in every organization, will have an impact on Washington's quest to end a string of five consecutive losing campaigns (albeit one of which earned the 2020 NFC East title).

In Rivera's eyes, solving the lingering quarterback question is by far the most important initiative. He's not wrong.

When Rivera took the job two years ago, his goal -- in addition to changing the organizational culture -- was to build a roster from front to back, with an early emphasis on the offensive and defensive lines. The first part of that formula, he believes, has been attained (even if Scherff were to leave via free agency).

Getting it right at quarterback has proven to be more difficult. In 2020 Rivera inherited Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall selection in the 2019 draft, and gave him a chance to prove his worth as a starter -- but poor play and immaturity led to his release before the regular season had even ended.

Last March, after having tried to trade for Detroit's Stafford (before losing out to the Los Angeles Rams), Washington signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal. Fitzpatrick, 38 at the time, suffered a season-ending (and career-threatening) hip injury in the second quarter of the 2021 season opener, and Heinicke took over, completing 65% of his passes while throwing for 3,419 yards, with 20 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and an 85.9 passer rating. Washington went 7-8 in the games that he started, as a slew of injuries and COVID-19-related absences kept it from building on a four-game winning streak that had propelled Rivera's team back into playoff contention.