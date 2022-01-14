Sam Cosmi is ready to reevaluate himself in first NFL offseason

Off the field, one of the most important lessons Cosmi learned was how to take care of his body. He told Donaldson that playing in an NFL game made him feel like "he got hit by a truck," so he took some tips from his veteran teammates on how to endure the grind of a four-month season.

That guidance also came in handy when Cosmi missed extended time with ankle and hip injuries. He didn't deal with injuries in college, so he didn't know how to make sure he was getting the most out of his rehab. His teammates' advice was to prepare each week like he was going to play.

"That just keeps you on track," Cosmi said. "The mental aspect of it, taking mental reps in that aspect is just huge when it comes to not losing where you were and what track I was on."

As Cosmi heads into the offseason, his main focus will be to improve his consistency in all facets of his game. He wants to take the coaching that Matsko gave him on punching, striking and being more physical in pass protection and keep improving them in the coming months. Handwork is also big for Cosmi, so he's planning on incorporating that into his routine as well.

The good news is that he can put all his energy into preparing for his second season. He doesn't have to do any combine or Pro Day specific workouts to try and prove himself to a team. He's already done that and backed it up with how he performed this season.