Cole Holcomb 'developed an awful lot,' made strides as a leader

There's a fair bit of pressure that comes with relaying play calls from the defensive coordinators; there's even more placed on players when their position changes on a weekly basis.

It was the situation Cole Holcomb found himself in during his third season with the Washington Football Team. Some weeks, he would be the middle linebacker; for others, he would be on the strong side or the weak side. The only thing that didn't change was the green dot on the back of his helmet that distinguished him as the one with a direct communication line to the coaches.

"I think I grew as the season went along and got more confident in that and was able to play a little faster towards the end of the season," Holcomb said Monday.

It was one of the many ways Holcomb grew as a player in Year 2 of playing under head coach Ron Rivera. Making plays was -- and still is -- Holcomb's primary concern, but in a season that required him to take a more active role as a leader, Rivera saw him take a jump in his development.