The Redskins Have A Loaded Backfield, And They All Want To Be 'The Guy'

Peterson ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last season, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth time in his career and becoming the oldest 1,000-yard rusher since Redskins great John Riggins in 1984. Entering his 13th NFL season, Peterson is still aiming for the starting job. And like every year, his goal is to rush for 2,000 yards, a milestone he accomplished during his MVP season in 2012.

Jordan said he'd prefer to split carries between Peterson and Guice to take advantage of their different skill sets. Guice ran for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns over three years at LSU and showcased his savvy for the Redskins before getting hurt. During offseason workouts at Redskins Park this past month, Guice performed drills off to the side with the other injured players.